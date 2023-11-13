Is the Notorious Wagner Group Facing a Crisis?

Reports suggest that Russia’s infamous Wagner mercenary group is grappling with financial problems and is likely undergoing significant downsizing and restructuring following a failed armed mutiny in June. Experts believe that there is a possibility that the Kremlin has ceased funding the group, leaving it in a precarious position.
Prior to the mutiny, the Wagner armed rebellion had been making its way towards Moscow from the city of Rostov-on-Don. This movement was seen as a potential threat to the stability of the Kremlin and the leadership of President Vladimir Putin.
However, the march was abruptly called off after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko reportedly brokered a deal to send Wagner leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and his troops to Belarus. It is estimated that Wagner fighters have been arriving in Belarus over the past few weeks, although the exact numbers remain uncertain.
Belarusian authorities have stated that these recruits will be integrated into their armed forces to pass on their experience to Belarusian fighters. This suggests that the Belarusian government may have become the new financial backers of Wagner, should the Russian state have ceased its support.
Nevertheless, the large number of Wagner mercenaries in Belarus could strain the country’s limited resources, which could potentially pose challenges for the Belarusian authorities.
Wagner’s presence in Belarus has raised security concerns among several NATO countries, particularly in relation to the Suwałki Gap. This strategically important strip of land separates Belarus from Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave on the Baltic coast. Poland, Lithuania, and other NATO nations have been closely monitoring the situation, with Poland increasing its military presence along the border.
Interestingly, the U.K. Ministry of Defence had previously suggested that the Kremlin might be considering using Putin’s personal soldiers as a replacement for Wagner. There are indications that the Russian National Guard, also known as Rosgvardia, could be equipped with artillery and attack helicopters. This force, which reports directly to Putin, is separate from Russia’s traditional military forces.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
-
What is the Wagner Group?
The Wagner Group is a notorious Russian mercenary organization believed to have close ties to the Russian government. It has been involved in various military conflicts, including in Ukraine and Syria.
-
Why did the Wagner armed rebellion threaten the Kremlin’s stability?
The Wagner armed rebellion moving towards Moscow was seen as a direct challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s leadership and the stability of the Russian government.
-
Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin?
Yevgeny Prigozhin is a Russian oligarch and the founder of the Wagner Group. He has close connections to the Kremlin and is known as a key figure in Russia’s private military industry.
-
What is the Suwałki Gap?
The Suwałki Gap is a narrow strip of land that separates Belarus from Kaliningrad, an isolated Russian exclave on the Baltic coast. It is considered a strategically important area for NATO countries.
-
What is the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia)?
The Russian National Guard, also known as Rosgvardia, is a paramilitary force in Russia. It is separate from the country’s traditional military forces and is directly accountable to President Vladimir Putin.