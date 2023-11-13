Is the Notorious Wagner Group Facing a Crisis?

Reports suggest that Russia’s infamous Wagner mercenary group is grappling with financial problems and is likely undergoing significant downsizing and restructuring following a failed armed mutiny in June. Experts believe that there is a possibility that the Kremlin has ceased funding the group, leaving it in a precarious position.

Prior to the mutiny, the Wagner armed rebellion had been making its way towards Moscow from the city of Rostov-on-Don. This movement was seen as a potential threat to the stability of the Kremlin and the leadership of President Vladimir Putin.

However, the march was abruptly called off after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko reportedly brokered a deal to send Wagner leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and his troops to Belarus. It is estimated that Wagner fighters have been arriving in Belarus over the past few weeks, although the exact numbers remain uncertain.

Belarusian authorities have stated that these recruits will be integrated into their armed forces to pass on their experience to Belarusian fighters. This suggests that the Belarusian government may have become the new financial backers of Wagner, should the Russian state have ceased its support.

Nevertheless, the large number of Wagner mercenaries in Belarus could strain the country’s limited resources, which could potentially pose challenges for the Belarusian authorities.

Wagner’s presence in Belarus has raised security concerns among several NATO countries, particularly in relation to the Suwałki Gap. This strategically important strip of land separates Belarus from Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave on the Baltic coast. Poland, Lithuania, and other NATO nations have been closely monitoring the situation, with Poland increasing its military presence along the border.

Interestingly, the U.K. Ministry of Defence had previously suggested that the Kremlin might be considering using Putin’s personal soldiers as a replacement for Wagner. There are indications that the Russian National Guard, also known as Rosgvardia, could be equipped with artillery and attack helicopters. This force, which reports directly to Putin, is separate from Russia’s traditional military forces.

