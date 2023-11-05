Putin Endorses Former Wagner Chief for Combat Troops in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given his endorsement to Andrey Troshev, former chief of the controversial private military company Wagner Group, to provide combat troops for operations in Ukraine. This move, however, has caused deep divisions among Wagner fighters, with many considering Troshev a traitor.

Troshev, a retired colonel and former chief-of-staff of Wagner, was tasked by Putin during a meeting at the Kremlin to establish new volunteer fighting units primarily for combat missions in Ukraine. Putin’s support for Troshev suggests that Russia will continue to rely on volunteer units and private military companies like Wagner in its future endeavors.

The endorsement comes at a time of uncertainty for Wagner Group, following the death of its founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a plane crash. Prigozhin had challenged the Russian defense establishment before his death, leading to speculation about the future of the group. However, with Putin’s backing of Troshev and the Deputy Minister of Defense, Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, it is evident that Russia is planning for the continuation of Wagner and similar entities.

Despite Putin’s endorsement, Troshev’s association with the Russian Ministry of Defense and his recruitment of Wagner troops to sign defense ministry contracts have raised suspicions among British defense officials. These officials believe that Troshev’s actions may have contributed to the recent mutiny within Wagner. While Putin’s backing indicates that Troshev’s connections will be leveraged, it does not necessarily imply a significant redeployment of Wagner personnel to Ukraine.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports that Wagner fighters might be operating alongside the Rosgvardia, Russia’s internal security force. Negotiations are currently underway for the mercenaries to join volunteer formations under Rosgvardia, potentially providing them with more favorable terms. However, the ISW suggests that any deployment of former Wagner personnel to the frontline is unlikely to have a significant strategic impact.

As the situation continues to evolve, it remains to be seen how Troshev’s role in providing combat troops for Ukraine will affect the dynamics within Wagner Group and Russia’s operations in the region.