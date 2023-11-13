Wagner Fighters Make a Comeback in Bakhmut, Revealing Cracks in Their Structure

The return of Wagner mercenary fighters to the war-torn city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine has raised eyebrows and highlighted the challenges faced by this private military outfit. Recent reports indicate that Wagner fighters have regrouped and returned to Bakhmut, filling a manpower shortage. This development was confirmed by a Ukrainian serviceman, known by the call sign “Groove,” who revealed that the mercenaries swiftly changed their commanders and returned to the battlefield.

The Battle of Bakhmut in May witnessed the Wagner fighters playing a significant role in the intense conflict. However, their withdrawal was announced shortly after by their leader, Yevgeny Prigzhin. Since then, Ukrainian forces have been gradually pushing back Russian-backed defenses, aiming to regain control of the city. However, progress has been slow due to the heavily fortified positions held by the Russians.

According to “Groove,” Russia has gathered troops from surrounding areas and deployed them to strengthen their defenses in Bakhmut. This suggests that they are facing a shortage of personnel in the region. Interestingly, reports from the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) indicate that around 500 Wagner personnel have joined a new, unspecified organization for further deployment on Bakhmut’s southern flank. These fighters supposedly include those who refused to participate in Prigzhin’s mutiny against Russia’s military leadership.

Despite the return of Wagner fighters, ISW questions their ability to form a cohesive fighting force and have a significant impact on Russian combat capabilities. The “disjointed” nature of these contingents may hinder their effectiveness on the battlefield. The cracks in their structure are becoming evident, revealing the challenges faced by Wagner and their ability to maintain a strong presence in the region.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is Wagner?

Wagner is a private military outfit composed of mercenary fighters who have been involved in various conflicts around the world. They operate independently but often support Russian interests.

2. What is the significance of Wagner’s return to Bakhmut?

The return of Wagner fighters to Bakhmut indicates the ongoing struggle for control over the city between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed defenses. It also sheds light on the challenges faced by the Wagner outfit in maintaining a cohesive fighting force.

3. Who is Yevgeny Prigzhin?

Yevgeny Prigzhin is the former leader of the Wagner outfit. He was involved in the organization’s operations before a mutiny against Russia’s military leadership in June.

