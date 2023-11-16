New Title: The Enduring Legacy of Yevgeniy Prigozhin: A Complex Challenge for Putin

Russia is in mourning following the presumed death of Yevgeniy Prigozhin, chief of the Wagner Group, who was killed in a plane crash. Prigozhin’s popularity among hardline pro-war circles and military officers has created a dilemma for President Vladimir Putin, as divisions within the elite and the military over the conduct of the war persist. While some believe Prigozhin’s death was an assassination ordered by the Kremlin, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov has vehemently denied these claims as “all lies.”

Prigozhin, despite being branded a traitor by Putin for leading a short-lived rebellion against Russia’s military, still maintained popularity and support among his followers. Putin finds himself in the challenging position of managing the anger and potential radical actions of Prigozhin’s supporters, while also preventing them from becoming his opponents. In order to navigate this delicate situation, Putin praised Prigozhin as a talented individual who achieved results but made mistakes.

The spontaneous memorials that have cropped up across Russia and occupied Ukraine in honor of Prigozhin serve as a testament to his leadership and the loyalty he inspired in his men. Despite the Kremlin’s efforts to tarnish Prigozhin’s image as a criminal and traitor, his approval rating remained high prior to the rebellion. The memorials, adorned with flowers, photographs, and symbols associated with the Wagner Group, demonstrate the deep respect and admiration Prigozhin garnered from his followers.

Prigozhin’s popularity can be attributed to his perceived defense of his men against oppressive military bureaucrats. Wagner fighters saw him as someone who understood their problems and shared their experiences on the front lines. His direct and unflinching approach in exposing military failures and casualties further cemented his status as a trusted figure among his supporters.

However, Prigozhin’s death also raises concerns for the future of Wagner fighters. Without his leadership and protection, they may be compelled to join other mercenary groups under the control of the Ministry of Defense. Questions arise as to who will safeguard their interests and ensure their safe return home.

In the wake of Prigozhin’s presumed death, Putin’s position is strengthened, as he no longer has to address challenges from within his ranks. The fate of the Wagner Group, however, remains uncertain without its charismatic leader. The legacy of Yevgeniy Prigozhin is a complex challenge that Putin must navigate carefully, balancing the loyalty of Prigozhin’s supporters with the need to maintain control over the military and elite circles.

