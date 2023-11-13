Russian Mercenary Group Leader Onboard Crashed Plane: Investigation Underway

In a tragic incident, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, was onboard a plane that crashed northwest of Moscow, as confirmed by the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency. The crash occurred in the Tver region and claimed the lives of all seven passengers and three crew members. Among the passengers were Utkin Dmitriy, a trusted lieutenant of Prigozhin, and Valeriy Chekalov, Prigozhin’s senior aide.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Services is currently conducting search operations at the crash site. State media outlet Russia 24 reported that the bodies of eight people have been found. Initial information suggests that the plane burned up upon impact after being in the air for approximately half an hour.

Russian investigators have launched a criminal case to determine the cause of the crash, and a team is en route to the scene. This crash comes after Prigozhin’s brief rebellion against Russia’s military leadership earlier this year, which was eventually called off in a deal that required him and his fighters to relocate to Belarus.

Wagner forces, led by Prigozhin, played a significant role in the capture of eastern Ukrainian cities during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Prigozhin had been critical of Russian military leadership and the support his troops received before calling for the armed rebellion. A senior Ukrainian official has described the crash as a manifestation of Putin’s Russia and expressed their opposition to being a part of Putin’s world.

US President Joe Biden has suggested that Putin may have been behind the crash, stating that he had anticipated such a possibility. Putin himself was participating in an event in the Kursk region when news of the crash broke.

Videos published by Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti showed the plane falling out of the sky with one wing missing and engine debris at the crash site. Although the authenticity of the videos cannot be independently confirmed, they provide a visual representation of the tragic incident.

Flight data reveals that the Prigozhin-linked plane reached an altitude of around 28,000 feet before the publicly available flight tracking data stopped transmitting. Further analysis of the data is ongoing. CNN has previously reported on the plane, which has been associated with Prigozhin’s companies and the Wagner Group.

As the investigation continues, it remains to be seen what caused the plane to crash and claim the lives of all onboard. The loss of Yevgeny Prigozhin will undoubtedly have implications for the future of the Wagner mercenary group, though it is too early to speculate on the exact outcomes.

