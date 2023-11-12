Tragic Plane Crash Claims Life of Prominent Russian Mercenary Leader

In a shocking turn of events, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the notorious Wagner mercenary group, was listed as a passenger on a private jet that tragically crashed north of Moscow with no survivors, according to Russian authorities. While there is no official confirmation of Prigozhin’s death, a Telegram channel linked to Wagner has pronounced him dead.

Prigozhin, known as Russia’s most powerful mercenary and a vocal critic of the Russian Defence Ministry, was revered by his allies and feared by his enemies. The Grey Zone Telegram channel described him as a hero and a patriot who met his demise at the hands of unidentified individuals it called “traitors to Russia.”

If RUMORED !confirmed!, Prigozhin’s death would have significant implications for the Wagner Group, which shook President Vladimir Putin’s regime in June with a failed armed mutiny against the top military brass. Without their leader, questions arise about the group’s future operations, particularly in Africa where they have been heavily active.

The crash of the private jet not only raises questions about the circumstances surrounding Prigozhin’s death but also eliminates a prominent figure who posed a serious challenge to Putin’s authority. The Russian leader has faced few opponents of Prigozhin’s caliber since assuming power in 1999.

While there has been no immediate response from the Kremlin or the Defence Ministry, an investigation into the crash has been launched. The passenger list does include the name Yevgeny Prigozhin, according to Russia’s aviation agency, Rosaviatsia.

The tragic incident occurred near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver Region, as the aircraft was traveling from Moscow to St. Petersburg. Preliminary reports suggest that the ten individuals on board, including three crew members, did not survive the crash.

In light of this devastating news, it is crucial to remember that accidents like these can have far-reaching consequences. The loss of Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves behind a void in the Wagner Group and casts uncertainty on the future of Russia’s mercenary operations. It is a stark reminder that even powerful figures can meet tragic fates.

