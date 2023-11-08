In a highly secretive ceremony, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the notorious leader of the Wagner mercenary group, was laid to rest in St. Petersburg. The event, disclosed only by his press service, took place behind closed doors, with no information provided regarding the time, location, or any photographic evidence of the burial. This clandestine affair served as a befitting culmination of a life characterized by disguise, covert security arrangements, and the constant need for diversion to conceal his movements.

The hidden rituals surrounding Prigozhin’s funeral highlight the Kremlin’s concerns about potential unrest among Russian nationalists who deeply admired him for his blunt and critical stance on a war that has cast doubt on President Vladimir Putin’s leadership. It often exposed the incompetence and falsehoods of Putin’s defense chiefs regarding casualties and battlefield setbacks.

Although Putin chose not to attend the funeral, the absence of a military send-off risked further angering Prigozhin’s fervent supporters. They regarded him as a war hero and fervently demanded military honors despite his rebellion against the nation’s military leadership earlier this year.

The burial took place in utmost secrecy, reserved only for family members and close friends. The Porokhovskoye cemetery in St. Petersburg was disclosed as the place where those who wished to bid farewell to Prigozhin could visit.

The extraordinary measures taken to conceal the funeral extend beyond the actual burial itself. The Russian media was deliberately kept in the dark about the timings and proceedings, with careful efforts made to ensure no coverage. The level of secrecy displayed points to the unease in Moscow as the Kremlin tries to mitigate any potential unrest and contain the fallout from Wagner’s failed rebellion in June.

The circumstances surrounding Prigozhin’s plane crash, which claimed his life along with other key Wagner leaders, remains under investigation. While Russian state media blamed Ukraine and Western intelligence, many suspect foul play or even sabotage as the cause. Prigozhin’s aircraft accident occurred amidst a bitter dispute between him and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, highlighting rifts within Russia’s military and political elite.

Ultimately, Prigozhin’s enigmatic funeral raises more questions than answers about the true nature of his life and the murky world of private military contractors. As his legacy is marred by secrecy, it is clear that his controversial actions continue to reverberate within Russia’s power structures, leaving behind a complex and mysterious legacy.