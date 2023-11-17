New Article: Investigation Confirms Wagner Chief’s Death in Plane Crash

Russian authorities have confirmed the tragic death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the private military company Wagner, in a plane crash. Genetic tests conducted by investigators have conclusively identified Prigozhin and nine others as the victims of the accident.

In addition to Prigozhin, the crash claimed the lives of his trusted lieutenant, Dmitriy Utkin, and senior aide Valeriy Chekalov. The remaining casualties were three crew members. While rumors had circulated suggesting that Prigozhin was not on board, the investigation’s findings have definitively dispelled these speculations.

Prigozhin, once an elusive figure, gained prominence through Wagner’s successful military operations during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, he eventually turned into a strident critic of the Russian campaign and its leadership. Notably, Prigozhin’s attempt to overthrow Russia’s military leadership two months prior to the crash marked a major challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s rule.

The crash, which occurred on the way to St. Petersburg, remains under investigation, and the cause has yet to be determined. While some US and western intelligence officials have suggested that the crash was deliberate, no evidence linking it to the Kremlin or Russian security services has been presented. Russian authorities have initiated a criminal investigation into the incident.

In response to speculation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov firmly denied any involvement of the Kremlin in the crash, labeling such claims as baseless falsehoods. President Putin, in his first remarks on the matter, referred to Prigozhin as “talented” but acknowledged his “serious mistakes in life.” The two had a shared history dating back to the post-Soviet era.

Interestingly, the incident has prompted Russia to introduce measures aimed at reining in private military groups like Wagner. President Putin recently signed a decree mandating that paramilitary fighters pledge allegiance to the state, signaling an attempt to assert greater control over these organizations.

While the investigation continues to unfold, the loss of Prigozhin and the other passengers in the crash marks a significant event in the realm of private military contractors. The aftermath of this tragedy raises important questions about the future of such groups in Russia and beyond.

