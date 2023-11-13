Yevgeny Prigozhin Laid to Rest in Private Ceremony: A Glimpse into the Life of a Warlord

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the former leader of the infamous Wagner Group, was silently laid to rest in his hometown of St. Petersburg after his tragic death in a plane crash. The funeral, held in a closed format, took place at the Porokhovskoye cemetery on the outskirts of the city.

While Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom Prigozhin openly rebelled against in June, was notably absent from the ceremony, approximately 20 to 30 individuals reportedly attended. Lasting for about 40 minutes, the private gathering fulfilled the wishes of the late warlord’s relatives to honor his memory amongst close friends and family.

Pictures circulating on social media offer a glimpse of Prigozhin’s final resting place, situated next to his father’s grave. The funeral for Valery Chekalov, a confidant of Prigozhin who also perished in the plane crash, took place at a separate cemetery in St. Petersburg. Attended by family members, as well as some Wagner mercenaries and employees of Prigozhin’s business empire, the event served as a solemn send-off for Chekalov.

Prigozhin, known for leading the Wagner Group and deploying fighters in conflict zones such as Ukraine, surprised many when he staged a failed rebellion against the Kremlin earlier this year. Tragically, he lost his life in a fiery plane crash just two months after his failed insurrection had begun. Despite circulating rumors, the Kremlin firmly denies any involvement in Prigozhin’s demise, dismissing suggestions of revenge for his mutinous actions.

