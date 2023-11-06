Mercenary Leader Predicates Russia’s Expansion on African Continent

In a surprising turn of events, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the notorious mercenary chief of the Wagner Group, has released a video address hinting at his whereabouts and expressing his commitment to expanding Russian influence in Africa. The clip, which was published on multiple Telegram channels affiliated with Wagner, shows a man appearing to be Prigozhin dressed in military fatigues and a bulletproof vest sporting the Wagner logo.

While the exact location of Prigozhin remains unknown, the video provides a glimpse into his activities. Standing in a desert-like area, he holds an assault rifle and is surrounded by armed men on pickup trucks. In his address, Prigozhin declares, “Wagner is conducting reconnaissance and search operations, making Russia even greater on every continent — and Africa even more free. Justice and happiness for the African nations.”

This statement sheds light on the prolonged involvement of Wagner in Africa, with the Kremlin seeking to extend Russia’s influence in the region. However, Prigozhin’s mercenary force has been dogged by accusations of committing atrocities and exploiting countries’ natural resources for military support, as highlighted by human rights groups and the U.S. government.

Amidst the speculation surrounding Prigozhin’s fate after his failed rebellion against Russian military leadership, the Kremlin’s treatment of him has raised eyebrows. While initially labeling the rebellion as treason and launching a criminal investigation, no charges or significant punishment seem to be forthcoming for Prigozhin. Furthermore, Putin’s meeting with Prigozhin and his commanders shortly after the rebellion has further confounded observers.

Since the mutiny, Prigozhin has released only a few statements through his official channels, providing little insight into his motivations. His presence in Belarus, where he has been training the country’s troops and vowing to make its army “the second strongest in the world,” has also caused unease among NATO members. As tensions escalate with neighboring Lithuania, the U.S. Embassy in Belarus has urged American citizens to leave the country immediately.

As Prigozhin continues to operate with relative impunity, his video address highlights Russia’s ambitions for expansion in Africa. However, the consequences of such ambitions and the ongoing activities of the Wagner Group remain subjects of great concern for the international community.