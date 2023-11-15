Wagner Chief Prigozhin’s Mysterious Actions Unveiled in Recent Video Appearance

In a recent video address, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, emerges for the first time since the mutiny that rattled the Kremlin. While the exact location of Prigozhin remains unknown, he can be seen standing in a desert-like area, dressed in military attire and donning a bulletproof vest embellished with the Wagner logo. In the background, armed men on pickup trucks provide a protective perimeter.

Prigozhin’s video address hints at his mission to make Africa “more free” and enhance Russia’s influence on every continent. He expresses his commitment to hiring “real strong men” and vows to continue fulfilling the assigned tasks. The video, shared by various Wagner-affiliated Telegram channels, also includes a phone number for potential recruits.

It is important to note that the authenticity and the time and place of the video could not be independently verified by NBC News. However, Wagner has been engaged in extensive operations in Africa for years, with the Russian government seeking to expand its influence in the region.

The Wagner mercenary force, led by Prigozhin, has faced allegations from the U.S. government and human rights organizations of committing atrocities in Africa and exploiting the region’s natural resources in exchange for military support. Prigozhin has previously voiced his support for the military coup in Niger, referring to it as “a liberation struggle.”

Despite the rebellion led by Prigozhin and his fighters, their treatment by the Kremlin has left many observers puzzled. While Vladimir Putin labeled the rebellion as treason, Prigozhin does not appear to be facing any charges or significant repercussions for challenging the authority of the Russian president. Putin commended the Russian military for thwarting Prigozhin’s forces and preventing a “civil war,” but there is no clear indication of any legal action taken against Prigozhin.

The Kremlin’s stance on Prigozhin has been enigmatic. Putin reportedly met with Prigozhin and his commanders just five days after the rebellion, contradicting earlier statements that indicated a complete disassociation. Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesman, raised further eyebrows when he claimed the Kremlin had no desire or ability to track Prigozhin’s movements.

Since the mutiny, Prigozhin has only issued two audio statements on his official social channels. He asserted that his intention was never to overthrow the Putin regime but to protect his mercenary force, a departure from his previous frequent and profanity-laden social media updates from the front lines in Ukraine.

Prigozhin’s presence and activities in Belarus have caused unease among NATO members. In another video that surfaced, Prigozhin is vaguely visible against a dark backdrop as he addresses his fighters training Belarusian troops while pledging to make the Belarusian army the second strongest in the world. This proximity to Belarus’ western borders has prompted the U.S. Embassy in Belarus to issue a warning for American citizens to leave immediately, citing the closure of border crossings with Lithuania and the potential for further closures by NATO members.

Prigozhin’s recent video appearance has shed some light on his ongoing activities and aspirations. However, the mystique surrounding the mercenary chief’s fate and the Kremlin’s responses continue to raise questions. His current whereabouts remain undisclosed, leaving room for speculation about his plans and future involvements.

