New Developments in the Investigation of the Plane Crash in Russia

Following the tragic plane crash in Russia on August 25th, new details continue to emerge regarding the identities of the victims. Russian officials have confirmed that the chief of the private military company Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was among those who perished in the crash. The confirmation was made through genetic analysis of the bodies recovered from the crash site.

The Investigative Committee (SK) has stated that the identities of all ten victims on board the ill-fated flight have been established and match those listed on the passenger manifest. The SK is currently conducting a criminal investigation into the incident and has completed molecular-genetic testing to determine the identities of the deceased.

The victims include several high-ranking members of Wagner, a Russian mercenary group founded by Prigozhin. Wagner has been involved in military operations in Ukraine, Syria, and various parts of Africa. Dmitry Utkin, who managed Wagner’s military operations, was among those who lost their lives in the crash.

Speculation has arisen regarding the possible involvement of Russian security forces in the plane crash. Two months prior to the incident, Prigozhin led a mutiny against the Russian armed forces, seizing the city of Rostov and threatening to march on Moscow. Although the standoff was resolved peacefully, President Vladimir Putin described it as a “stab in the back.” Despite these circumstances, the Kremlin has consistently denied any connection to the crash and dismissed rumors of foul play as “an absolute lie.”

As the investigation unfolds, questions linger about the future of Wagner in the wake of Prigozhin’s reported death. The loss of its chief could potentially impact the group’s operations and influence in conflict zones. For now, authorities are focused on gathering evidence and determining the cause of the plane crash, seeking to bring closure to this devastating incident.