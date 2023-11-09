The Uncertain Future of Wagner: A Post-Prigozhin Perspective

The recent death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the former hot dog tycoon and founder of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, has sparked speculation about the future of the organization and its impact on the war in Ukraine. While some experts argue that Prigozhin’s demise will lead to the collapse of the group, others suggest that Wagner is far bigger than a single man and will continue to play a role in Russia’s global operations.

Kevin Limonier, an expert on Wagner, highlights the group’s diversified “galaxy of interests” and asserts that Russia needs the skills of its personnel, particularly in Africa, where they are involved in protecting leaders, fighting rebel groups, and controlling access to valuable mineral resources. Limonier explains that Wagner’s involvement in Africa is viewed by Moscow as a second front in its global war against the West.

However, Prigozhin’s death does raise questions about the future leadership of Wagner. Speculation surrounds Major General Andrei V. Averyanov, a Russian intelligence chief known for carrying out sensitive and risky special operations on Putin’s orders. Averyanov’s involvement in the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, England, has caught the attention of British officials.

Experts agree that Wagner’s role in Ukraine has been largely limited since the group suffered heavy losses during the fighting in Bakhmut. The strategic security expert Phillips O’Brien explains that even without Prigozhin, Wagner would not have been able to make a significant difference in Ukraine going forward. He suggests that without Prigozhin, Wagner will likely lose its independence and come under closer scrutiny from the Russian state.

Furthermore, since the failed coup, Wagner has witnessed a disintegration of its forces and a restructuring of its personnel. Many members have been absorbed into other Russian private armies with close ties to the Kremlin, while others have joined government disinformation networks that propagate Russian propaganda.

Overall, the future of Wagner remains uncertain. Joana de Deus Pereira, a researcher at the Royal United Services Institute think tank, emphasizes that Wagner is not just a single organization but a living organism designed to operate discreetly without an official link to Russia. While the death of Prigozhin may have a significant impact on Wagner, it would be a mistake to assume that the organization will crumble entirely. Wagner will adapt, rebrand itself, and continue to be a force to be reckoned with in Russia’s global operations.