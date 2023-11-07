Kosovo Prime Minister Accuses Serbian President of Orchestrating Attack

Kosovo’s Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, has accused Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic of planning and ordering an attack in northern Kosovo with the intention of destabilizing the country and sparking a war. The attack occurred last Sunday when approximately 30 heavily armed Serbs stormed the village of Banjska, engaging in a gun battle with Kosovo police and taking refuge in a Serbian Orthodox monastery. One Kosovo policeman and three attackers were killed.

Prime Minister Kurti claims that the attackers had equipment that could only be sourced from Serbia, including hand grenades and machine guns. He believes that Serbia supplied this equipment to the paramilitary formations in Banjska and that the ultimate goal of the attack was to raise tensions and provoke a larger conflict.

Milan Radoicic, a prominent Kosovo Serb politician, admitted to planning the attack but denied any involvement or support from the Serbian government. However, Kurti argues that Radoicic received logistical and military assistance from Belgrade and was following political orders from President Vucic.

While President Vucic has denied any government involvement in the attack, experts suggest that the scale and sophistication of the weapons used indicate high-level connections and potential involvement from Serbian security institutions. Some believe that Russia, which maintains a strong presence in Serbian security institutions, may have also played a role in instigating or supporting the attack.

The situation has further escalated with an increase in Serbian military build-up along the border. The United States has called on Serbia to withdraw its forces, describing the build-up as a “very destabilizing development.”

To prevent future attacks, Prime Minister Kurti emphasizes the need for increased security in Kosovo and sanctions against Serbia. He believes that Serbia’s military drills near the border pose a significant danger and should be addressed. The international community, including the United States, has expressed concerns and is working to de-escalate tensions in the region.