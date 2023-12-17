Vučić Emerges Victorious in Serbian Election Amid Controversy

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić is on the verge of securing a resounding victory in the country’s recent election, according to early exit polling. This win is expected to tighten his grip on power, allowing him to continue shaping U.S. and EU diplomacy in the Western Balkans. However, this election has been marred by accusations of irregularities and voter intimidation, raising concerns about the state of democracy in Serbia.

Despite hopes of an undisputed victory, Vučić now faces backlash over allegations of electoral manipulation. These claims only fuel existing fears that he is undermining democratic institutions in the country. Prime Minister Ana Brnabić, speaking on behalf of Vučić’s Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), announced that the ruling party is projected to receive 47 percent of the vote. She expressed confidence in the SNS’s ability to form a coalition with a parliamentary majority.

The opposition, in the form of the united opposition group Serbians Against Violence, had hoped to win the mayoral race in Belgrade. Although the race was relatively close, Vučić remained optimistic about his party’s chances. He predicted a victory for the SNS with 38.5 percent of the vote, compared to Serbia Against Violence’s 35 percent.

The election was not without controversy. Electoral observers reported multiple instances of fraud and misconduct. One observer vehicle was attacked in the town of Odžaci, with the windshield and side windows smashed. Additionally, attempts at carousel voting were documented, where groups of paid voters attended multiple polling stations with pre-filled ballots. These incidents raise concerns about the integrity of the electoral process and democracy in Serbia.

The most significant controversy surrounded the Stark Arena, which was transformed into a hub for voters transported from Bosnia and Herzegovina. This raised suspicions of an inflated electoral roll with “phantom voters,” including deceased individuals. Independent journalists documented the events at the arena, with a video showing observers being evicted. These revelations cast doubt on the fairness of the election.

Prime Minister Brnabić quickly dismissed the fraud accusations, labeling them as lies. She presented printouts of articles and tweets from independent outlets to support her claims. However, critics argue that these allegations cannot be easily dismissed and raise serious doubts about the election’s integrity.

Leading up to the election, non-partisan activists, academics, actors, and influential figures organized the ProVote campaign. They sought to encourage citizens to exercise their voting rights and challenge Vučić’s government, which they blamed for fostering a culture of brutality. The campaign highlighted the need for change and a new generation of politicians.

Despite not officially running on any list, President Vučić remained the central figure throughout the campaign. He delivered a staggering 45 television addresses over a 44-day period. This presence ensured his prominence and influence in the election.

Serbia’s election commission is known for its slow publication of official results, often taking up to a month to announce them. Exit polls are typically used to provide preliminary outcomes. In this election, several mayors resigned to allow for local elections to coincide with the national ones, further adding complexity to the electoral process.

As Serbia awaits the final results, the controversy surrounding this election raises significant questions about the state of democracy and the consolidation of power in the country. The outcome will have implications for both domestic governance and Serbia’s position on the international stage.

FAQ

What is carousel voting?

Carousel voting refers to a process in which groups of paid voters visit multiple polling stations with their ballots already filled in. This manipulative tactic undermines the fairness and integrity of the electoral process.

Who is Serbia Against Violence?

Serbia Against Violence is a united opposition group that formed in response to two mass shootings in May. They campaigned against President Aleksandar Vučić’s ruling party, aiming to bring about political change in Serbia.

What is the ProVote campaign?

The ProVote campaign was organized by non-partisan activists, academics, actors, and influential figures. Its purpose was to encourage citizens to exercise their voting rights and challenge the administration of President Vučić, which they believed fostered a culture of brutality. The campaign sought a new generation of politicians and called for change in Serbia.