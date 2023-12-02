New Vision for Post-Conflict Gaza: Unifying the Palestinian People

As the Israel-Hamas conflict continues to rage, US Vice President Kamala Harris has outlined a fresh vision for the future of post-conflict Gaza. In a series of appearances at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, Harris emphasized the need for reuniting the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank under one governing entity.

Under the directive of President Joe Biden, Harris engaged in talks with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt, delivering a clear message on behalf of the United States. The White House stated that the United States would not tolerate the forced relocation of Palestinians, the besiegement of Gaza, or any redrawing of Gaza’s borders. Harris further expressed that once the war ends, efforts towards rebuilding should be pursued with a clear political horizon in mind. This includes working towards a Palestinian state, led by a revitalized Palestinian Authority and backed by significant support from the international community and regional countries.

The White House emphasized that the United States firmly believes that Hamas’s control over Gaza is unsustainable for various reasons. It poses a threat to Israel’s security, restricts the well-being of the Palestinian people, and undermines regional stability. Harris made it unmistakably clear that Hamas cannot continue to dominate Gaza.

The Palestinian Authority, which enjoys support from the West, governs parts of the occupied West Bank. However, Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007, leading to a divided Palestinian leadership. The question of how post-conflict Gaza should be managed has long baffled regional leaders and experts in the Middle East.

Critics have accused the Palestinian Authority of corruption and mismanagement, raising doubts about its ability to effectively govern Gaza after the war. Despite these concerns, US officials have discussed strengthening the Palestinian Authority’s role and expanding its reach to include Gaza. However, no firm plan has been agreed upon thus far.

In her efforts to address the complex situation, Harris met Sheik Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the United Arab Emirates, and held a call with the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The latter has played a vital role in negotiating the release of hostages from Gaza.

In her remarks, Harris will underscore the US’s desire to see a restoration of the pause in the Israel-Hamas fighting. This pause would provide an opportunity to extract more hostages and ensure a steady flow of humanitarian assistance to the suffering population of Gaza.

Overall, the United States is committed to a new vision for post-conflict Gaza that prioritizes the reunification of the Palestinian people under a single governing entity. It seeks to empower the Palestinian Authority, promote stability, and work towards a clear political horizon that leads to a sovereign Palestinian state.