As Bangladesh prepares for its national election, the absence of the principal opposition party and concerns over the credibility of the vote have raised eyebrows in Western countries. The election, scheduled for tomorrow, is expected to result in another victory for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League, who is vying for her fourth consecutive term.

The manner in which the election is being conducted has become a major point of contention, attracting criticism from the United States and other Western nations. The Biden administration has already imposed visa restrictions on individuals accused of undermining the democratic process, citing concerns about the government’s handling of previous elections.

The potential consequences of a significant backlash from the United States are far-reaching. Bangladesh’s already fragile economy could be further strained, and the nation’s political unrest, which has manifested in widespread protests, may escalate to even greater heights.

To give the election a semblance of competitiveness, the ruling Awami League has fielded what they euphemistically refer to as “dummy candidates” and embarked on full-fledged election campaigns. Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the main opposition, has called for a 48-hour nationwide strike and urged the public not to participate in the election.

The diminishing credibility of the election has resulted in widespread disillusionment among the common people. Many citizens feel that their votes no longer hold any significance, with the outcome of the election appearing predetermined. This sentiment has led to calls for a boycott, further deepening the political divide and raising questions about the election’s fairness.

Amidst this climate of uncertainty, concerns about voter turnout loom large. In the past, one-sided elections with low levels of participation have cast doubt on the legitimacy of the results. Both the Awami League and the BNP have experienced this firsthand, with turnouts of only 28% and 39% respectively in previous boycotted elections.

However, the Awami League remains optimistic about a strong turnout, pointing to the millions of new voters who are eager to exercise their democratic rights. With approximately 15.6 million new voters registered since the last election in 2018, the total voting population now stands at 119.6 million. The Awami League sees this as an opportunity to demonstrate that Bangladesh’s democracy is evolving into a multi-party system.

The international community will be closely watching the outcome and aftermath of the election. The Awami League aims to establish the narrative that the BNP is no longer relevant, while they maintain their position as a dominant political force. However, skepticism persists, not only among the common people but also among global observers.

Political analysts describe the election as a stage-managed mockery of democracy, raising concerns over the repression of the opposition and a potential power imbalance. The Awami League’s recent crackdown on the BNP, involving arrests and violence, has attracted condemnation from organizations like Human Rights Watch.

Considering these recent events, it is crucial for the United States and European nations to carefully evaluate the legitimacy of a post-election Hasina government. Their response will serve as an indicator of their commitment to supporting democratic values and human rights.

