The European Union’s Resilience and the Rise of Artificial Intelligence

In her recent State of the Union address, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen highlighted the European Union’s resilience over the past five years and emphasized its readiness to embrace the next challenge: artificial intelligence (AI). Throughout her tenure, von der Leyen has successfully guided the EU through various crises, including a global pandemic, an economic downturn, and geopolitical conflicts.

As the EU elections approach within the next eight months, von der Leyen focused on evaluating the Commission’s achievements during its mandate. She claimed a 90 percent success rate in delivering on the political guidelines she set forth in 2019. While the accuracy of this figure has been debated, it is evident that the EU has made significant strides under her leadership.

One crucial aspect of von der Leyen’s speech was the increased attention given to the impact of technology and AI on the European Union. Recognizing the growing importance of these developments, the Commission plans to prioritize their integration into EU policies and strategies. This forward-looking approach will enable the EU to adapt to the changing landscape of technology and harness the potential of AI to drive economic growth and social progress.

Moreover, von der Leyen discussed plans for the significant enlargement of the EU. The Commission intends to leverage the momentum generated by the EU’s resilience over the past five years to foster closer cooperation with neighboring countries and potentially welcome new members into the bloc. This expansion is seen as an opportunity to strengthen the EU’s influence, increase stability, and promote its core values on the global stage.

While von der Leyen’s speech marked a significant milestone for her career as the leader of the EU executive, it also served as a reminder of the European Union’s ability to adapt and thrive in the face of challenges. The EU has demonstrated its resilience time and again, and with a renewed focus on artificial intelligence, it is well-positioned to lead the way in shaping the future of technology and ensuring its benefits are harnessed for the collective well-being of its citizens.