Ursula von der Leyen’s Unconventional Path to the European Commission Presidency

In a surprising move, Ursula von der Leyen, the current president of the European Commission, has announced that she will not be running for a seat in the European Parliament in next year’s EU election. Despite this decision, she may still become the center right’s lead candidate for a second term as president. This revelation comes from sources within her party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

The European election, which takes place in all 27 member countries of the European Union, determines the individuals who will hold key positions in European institutions. The pan-continental European People’s Party (EPP) is currently leading in the polls. As the CDU is affiliated with the EPP, they nominate their candidates for the European Parliament through local ballots.

According to insiders, von der Leyen will not need to run for a seat in Lower Saxony, where she would have to be elected in order to become a member of the European Parliament. Instead, she is expected to be appointed as the EPP’s lead candidate, or Spitzenkandidat. This development contradicts earlier expectations that she would have to earn democratic legitimacy by winning a seat in order to secure the EPP’s nomination.

The issue of democratic legitimacy is a sensitive topic among some conservatives, as von der Leyen was chosen by European leaders over the EPP’s lead candidate, Manfred Weber, for the Commission presidency in 2019. This decision was met with criticism and raised questions about the democratic process.

While von der Leyen has not formally announced her candidacy for a second term, her recent State of the Union speech was widely interpreted as an effort to lay the groundwork for her reelection bid. Insiders believe that she will not serve as a member of the European Parliament if she runs for the Commission presidency again.

The EPP is expected to select its lead candidate early next year. If von der Leyen is chosen, she would play a prominent role in the party’s campaign, despite not appearing on any ballot. The Spitzenkandidat system, established in 2014 to democratize EU elections, allows political parties to publicly present their top candidates. However, the final decision still rests with EU heads of state and government.

Ursula von der Leyen’s unconventional path to the European Commission presidency reflects the complexities of the EU political landscape and raises questions about democratic processes within the institution. As the upcoming EU election approaches, it remains to be seen how this unique situation will unfold.