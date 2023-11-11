European Leaders Denounce Turkish Cypriot Attack on UN Peacekeepers

European leaders have joined forces to condemn the recent attack on United Nations (UN) peacekeepers in Cyprus by Turkish Cypriots. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, along with the United Kingdom, France, and the United States, expressed shock and disapproval over this assault.

In a social media statement, von der Leyen strongly condemned the actions of Turkish Cypriot personnel against the UN peacekeepers. She emphasized that threats and assaults on those who are dedicated to maintaining peace are completely unacceptable.

The incident occurred when UN forces on the divided Mediterranean island intervened to stop Turkish Cypriot construction workers from building a road near the village of Pyla/Pile, encroaching on the buffer zone enforced by the UN. This buffer zone serves as a dividing line between the southern half of the island, controlled by Greek Cypriots, and the breakaway Turkish north.

Disturbing video footage captured by The Telegraph showed bulldozers picking up UN vehicles and tossing them across the landscape. Reports suggest that physical clashes ensued, resulting in three UN personnel, two from the UK and one from Slovakia, requiring hospital treatment.

The UN mission to Cyprus strongly expressed their stance on the matter, stating that threats to the safety of UN peacekeepers and damage to UN property are considered serious crimes under international law, which will be fully prosecuted. They called for the responsible parties to be held accountable.

President von der Leyen also emphasized the need for the Turkish Cypriot side to respect the UN mission’s mandate in the buffer zone and urged them to refrain from any actions that further escalate tensions.

In a joint statement, the British, French, and US representations in Nicosia demanded an immediate halt to all construction activities in the buffer zone. They called for the resumption of negotiations between the Turkish and Greek sides to find a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflicts.

It is troubling that this assault on UN peacekeepers comes just two days after EU observers found themselves caught in a firefight between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in Armenia. These incidents serve as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by those working tirelessly to maintain peace and stability in conflict zones.

