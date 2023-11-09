Mothers Express Concerns Over Discharge of Treated Radioactive Water in Fukushima

A group of concerned mothers in Iwaki, Japan, have raised doubts about the decision to release treated radioactive water from the damaged Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean. Without any scientific background, these volunteers have taken matters into their own hands by testing water samples drawn from the shore near the plant to assess the potential impact on the ecosystem.

Ai Kimura, the manager of the water testing lab, voiced her worries about the potential negative legacy of contamination caused by the discharge. She emphasized that it is a matter of concern for the children’s future. Kimura expressed her concerns despite the Japanese government and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) assuring the public that the discharge is safe.

The wastewater being released, estimated to be about 1.3 million metric tons, has been used to cool fuel rods in the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant’s reactors since the devastating earthquake and tsunami in 2011. Although the water is filtered and diluted to remove most radioactive elements, it still contains low levels of tritium, a challenging isotope to eliminate.

The Japanese government, along with the plant’s operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co. (Tepco), claims that the water must be released to prevent accidental leaks and create space for the plant’s decommissioning. Tepco has promised to prioritize safety and halt the discharges if any issues arise. The IAEA, after analyzing the water, confirmed that the levels of tritium were well below the operational limit.

While the United States expressed satisfaction with Japan’s process, neighboring countries like China and South Korea have raised objections. China has immediately banned all imports of Japanese aquatic products, including seafood, to prevent the risk of radioactive contamination. Protests have also erupted, with activists arrested for attempting to break into the Japanese Embassy in Seoul.

It’s worth noting that other countries, including China, South Korea, Canada, and France, have discharged water containing higher levels of tritium from their nuclear facilities, adhering to local regulations. However, the gravity of the Fukushima disaster is still evident in the region. Abandoned houses in Futaba, just three miles away from the plant, remain untouched since the earthquake, serving as a haunting reminder of the tragedy.

Though radiation levels in agricultural products and the ocean have been gradually decreasing, Kimura fears that discharging the treated water once again could lead to a repeat of the tragedy experienced twelve years ago. Her concerns reflect the unease shared by the mothers and the ongoing debate surrounding the long-term consequences of the discharge of treated radioactive water in Fukushima.