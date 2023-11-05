Choosing the Right Subscription Plan for Your Trial

During your trial period, you are granted full access to a range of features on FT.com. With our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages, you’ll have a wealth of global news, analysis, and expert opinions at your fingertips.

The Standard Digital package provides comprehensive access to global news and covers a variety of topics. On the other hand, the Premium Digital package not only includes all the benefits of the Standard package, but also gives you access to our premier business column, Lex, and 15 curated newsletters that focus on key business themes with original, in-depth reporting.

At the end of your trial period, you will be auto-enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan, giving you complete access to all features for $69 per month. However, you have the flexibility to change your plan at any time during your trial by visiting the “Settings & Account” section.

If you are looking for cost savings, you can choose to pay annually and receive a 20% discount on the premium digital plan while retaining your premium access. Alternatively, you can opt for the Standard Digital package, which provides a comprehensive journalistic offering that fulfills many users’ needs.

To make any changes to your subscription plan, simply go to the “Settings & Account” section and follow the prompts. Any changes you make will become effective at the end of the trial period, allowing you to enjoy full access for four weeks, even if you choose to downgrade or cancel.

Cancellation is hassle-free and can be done online at any time. By logging into your account and selecting “Cancel” on the right-hand side, you can cancel your subscription while still enjoying access until the end of your current billing period.

We offer multiple convenient payment options, including credit card, debit card, and PayPal, to cater to your preferences.

Choose the subscription plan that best suits your needs and explore the world of news, analysis, and expert opinions with FT.com.