Hundreds of Tremors in Italian Volcanic Area Prompt Government to Reevaluate Evacuation Plans

A series of small tremors has struck the Campi Flegrei region, a volcanic area located west of Naples, Italy, causing authorities to reconsider their mass evacuation plans. Despite the heightened seismic activity, experts have stated that there is no immediate risk of an eruption. The most recent earthquake recorded in the region had a magnitude of 4.0, adding to the string of tremors that have been occurring in recent weeks.

The Campi Flegrei region is known for its large caldera, a volcanic crater, which is the largest in Europe. The last eruption took place in 1538, and a new explosion would put approximately half a million inhabitants at risk. The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) has been monitoring the increased tremors and has warned that they could intensify in the near future. However, it is crucial to note that the frequency and strength of the tremors do not necessarily indicate an impending eruption.

While a published study from INGV raised the possibility that the caldera’s movements could result in the rupturing of its crust, there is currently no concrete evidence to predict a traditional volcanic eruption with lava outflow. Gianfilippo De Astis, a senior researcher at INGV, mentioned that the observed seismic activity falls under a “cyclical process of rising and falling of the level of ground,” which has been a recurring phenomenon in the Campi Flegrei area for thousands of years.

The most significant concern surrounding the increased tremors is the potential impact on evacuation procedures. Authorities have been advised to conduct safety checks on essential facilities such as hospitals, schools, and public buildings. The government is now focused on expediting the drafting of evacuation plans, considering the risks posed by the volcano. The current plans entail transferring hundreds of thousands of people to other regions of Italy.

However, an immediate evacuation of the entire Campi Flegrei area, as outlined in the emergency plans, would come at a significant economic cost. A 2022 study conducted by the National Research Council estimates that such an evacuation would cost approximately €30 billion annually, impacting Italy’s gross domestic product by around 1%.

Ensuring the safety and well-being of residents in the Campi Flegrei region requires not only updating evacuation plans but also improving infrastructure to facilitate a more efficient exodus. There are also psychological factors to consider, as historical events have shown that some individuals may refuse to leave their homes during eruptions. Balancing the practical and psychological aspects of evacuation is a complex challenge that necessitates careful planning and government action.