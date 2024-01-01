A New Year’s Message from Vladimir Putin to India

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed his New Year’s wishes to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. In his message, Putin emphasized the dynamic development of the special strategic partnership between Russia and India, despite the challenging global situation.

Throughout the outgoing year, there have been significant advancements in trade and successful implementation of joint projects between the two countries. The cooperation between Russia and India extends beyond economic ties, as efforts are made to strengthen security and stability regionally and globally.

Putin commended India’s chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the G20, expressing confidence that Moscow and New Delhi will continue to foster multifaceted bilateral relations and effectively coordinate their efforts toward security and stability.

Furthermore, in the spirit of the holiday season, Putin extended warm Christmas and New Year greetings to several former foreign heads of state and government, including nations like Belarus, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Brazil, South Africa, and Turkey.

In a recent meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Putin acknowledged Prime Minister Modi’s positive stance on complex global developments, such as the situation in Ukraine. Putin expressed his appreciation for India’s commitment to peaceful resolutions and discussions on the matter.

Despite the turmoil worldwide, Putin highlighted the progressive relationship between Russia and India, recognizing India as a true friend in Asia. Amidst the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, PM Modi has consistently stressed the importance of diplomatic solutions and engaged in conversations with both Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

India remains committed to a diplomatic approach, seeking a peaceful resolution to the crisis. PM Modi has advised Putin to prioritize a cessation of violence and a return to negotiations. In a telephonic conversation, PM Modi affirmed India’s strategic ambivalence on the Ukraine crisis, aligning with the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty.

As the new year begins, the partnership between Russia and India continues to thrive, demonstrating the resilience and commitment of these two nations in the face of global challenges.

FAQ

1. What is the level of cooperation between Russia and India?

The relationship between Russia and India has been described as a special and privileged strategic partnership. Both countries have witnessed remarkable growth in trade and successfully implemented joint projects in various areas.

2. What international positions has India held recently?

India has notably chaired the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the G20. These positions have allowed India to play a significant role in advancing regional and global cooperation.

3. How has India responded to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine?

India has consistently advocated for a diplomatic solution to the conflict, emphasizing the need for peaceful negotiations. PM Modi has engaged in discussions with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, expressing support for a cessation of violence.

4. What is India’s stance on territorial integrity and sovereignty?

India maintains a position of strategic ambivalence on the Ukraine crisis, prioritizing the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty. PM Modi has emphasized the importance of upholding these principles while seeking a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

(Source: [insert source here])