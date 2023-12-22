In a shocking turn of events, it has come to light that the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of Wagner Group, was not a mere accident but a meticulously planned assassination. Contrary to previous beliefs, a new report reveals that the orchestration of this tragic incident was attributed to none other than Nikolai Patrushev, a trusted confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Wall Street Journal, citing undisclosed Western intelligence agencies and a Russian intelligence officer, claims that Patrushev, the Russian security chief and a long-standing ally of Putin, ordered the assassination of Prigozhin. On August 23, Prigozhin was on a flight to St. Petersburg, accompanied by nine other passengers, when a small explosive device, skillfully placed under the plane’s wing, detonated. This explosion caused the aircraft to spiral out of control and crash.

It is important to note that this horrifying incident transpired exactly two months after Prigozhin had staged a mutiny that posed a significant threat to Putin’s authority. While the Kremlin has repeatedly denied any involvement in the assassination, it appears that Prigozhin’s growing political influence within Russia and the reliance on Wagner Group for military operations in Ukraine had unsettled Patrushev.

Patrushev, a former spy, has shared a deep bond with Putin since their KGB days in the 1970s. According to the Wall Street Journal, he had warned Putin about Prigozhin’s increasing power, which went mostly unnoticed initially due to Wagner’s success on the battlefield. However, in October 2022, Prigozhin’s complaint regarding the lack of supplies for the paramilitary group during a phone call with Putin served as a catalyst for Patrushev’s plan. Present during the call, he used this opportunity to manipulate Putin into isolating Prigozhin, leading to a prolonged feud culminating in the mutiny.

During Putin’s absence in a villa outside Moscow, Patrushev strategized with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to bring an end to Prigozhin’s reign. The plan involved pressuring Prigozhin to step down through negotiations. Meanwhile, Prigozhin traveled across Africa, unaware of the looming danger that awaited him in August.

As per sources, Patrushev utilized these eight tense weeks to meticulously devise and execute the assassination plan. Evidence suggests that Putin’s intention was to keep Prigozhin alive initially to uncover the truth behind the incident. This strategy was aimed at extracting valuable information. However, shortly after the plane crash on August 23, a Kremlin official allegedly confessed to a European intelligence gatherer that Prigozhin “had to be removed.”

These revelations have ignited a firestorm of controversy and sparked questions about the extent of power held by Putin’s inner circle. What were the motives behind Prigozhin’s growing influence, and why was it perceived as a threat to Putin’s leadership? How does this event impact the dynamics of Russia’s political landscape? The dust is far from settled, and only time will reveal the full extent of this covert conspiracy.

FAQ

Q: Who orchestrated the assassination of Yevgeny Prigozhin?

A: According to a recent report, Nikolai Patrushev, a trusted ally of Vladimir Putin, ordered the assassination of Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Q: What was the cause of Prigozhin’s death?

A: Prigozhin died in a plane crash on August 23, which was caused by a small explosive device placed under the plane’s wing.

Q: Why did Patrushev perceive Prigozhin as a threat?

A: Patrushev believed that Prigozhin’s growing political influence and the increasing reliance on Wagner Group for military operations in Ukraine posed a threat to Putin’s leadership.

Q: How did the assassination plan unfold?

A: Over a span of several months, Patrushev manipulated Putin into isolating Prigozhin through negotiations with the help of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The plan concluded with the assassination of Prigozhin in August.

Q: What is the Kremlin’s response to these allegations?

A: The Kremlin has dismissed the allegations as “pulp fiction,” refusing to comment further on the matter.