The Enigma of Vladimir Putin’s Absence

Vladimir Putin, the enigmatic leader of Russia, has noticeably reduced his public presence in the past year, raising questions about his plans for the future. Despite the upcoming presidential elections in 2024, Putin has chosen to stay out of the spotlight, fueling speculation about his intentions.

An investigation conducted by Proekt, an independent Russian news outlet, revealed that Putin spent a mere 147 days in public between November 2022 and October 2023. This is significantly fewer public appearances than one would expect from a leader who is soon expected to announce his bid for a fifth term as president.

The reasons behind Putin’s diminished presence remain unclear. Proekt suggested that the president might be tired of his own people and is preparing to announce his nomination soon. However, this claim is yet to be verified.

Not only has Putin made fewer public engagements, but he has also taken additional measures to distance himself from others. In nearly half of the meetings he attended, Putin maintained his distance and even conducted virtual meetings via video link. The majority of his Security Council meetings and interactions with government officials were held through this medium. Additionally, pictures have surfaced showing Putin sitting at long tables during meetings, with officials placed at a considerable distance. Some speculate that these precautions are due to concerns over COVID-19.

Proekt reported that even when face-to-face interaction was necessary, Putin’s interlocutors were forced to stand more than 10 meters away from him behind a red line. While this could be explained by a desire to protect himself from the pandemic, the outlet suggested that such extreme security measures are unusual from a public policy standpoint.

A former Kremlin guard revealed in an interview earlier this year that Putin is known as a “self-isolating president.” He disclosed that even Kremlin staff must observe a strict two-week quarantine before any event, regardless of its duration.

Comparisons to Putin’s past public appearances reveal a significant decrease in his activity. In October 2007, for instance, he had public affairs almost every day. But in October this year, Putin made public appearances on only 15 days. Moreover, not only has the number of his public appearances decreased, but the overall number of events he participates in has also declined. In May 2017, the Kremlin reported 67 meetings involving the president, whereas in May 2023, there were only 40.

As the upcoming presidential elections draw closer, questions about Putin’s intentions continue to mount. The Russian Central Election Commission is scheduled to hold a meeting to discuss the details of the campaign, adding to the anticipation. When asked about Putin’s decision to seek reelection, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov urged the public to remain patient.

While the reasons for Putin’s disappearing act may remain shrouded in mystery, it undoubtedly adds another layer of intrigue to an already unpredictable political landscape.

