Putin’s Visit to Beijing: A Strategic Alliance

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Beijing, marking his first visit to a country beyond those that were once part of the former Soviet Union. He is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Wednesday. This meeting comes at a time when ties between Russia and China have deepened, and the two leaders have developed a strong personal friendship.

Putin’s trip to China coincides with a forum commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative. The presence of the Russian delegation in Beijing is crucial for Moscow, as it seeks to legitimize its position in the international arena and create a positive image of Putin not being completely isolated in the context of war.

Here are five key points to understand about the visit:

1. A Deepening Friendship: Putin and Xi have forged a close friendship over the years. Their bond was solidified during a summit in Indonesia in 2013 when they shared cake and vodka shots to celebrate Putin’s birthday. Since then, they have engaged in various activities together, such as riding a high-speed train across China and enjoying caviar-topped blini during a river cruise in Russia. Their friendship has been publicly acknowledged by both leaders, with Xi referring to Putin as his “best friend.”

2. Closer Bilateral Ties: As their friendship has deepened, so have the relations between China and Russia. Putin’s visit to Beijing in February 2022, just days before the situation escalated in Ukraine, resulted in a promise of a “no-limits” relationship between the two countries. Trade between China and Russia has also flourished, with Russia now becoming China’s second-largest trade partner outside of Asia. Both countries have found strategic benefits in this alliance, with China seeing Russia as a secure neighbor and a source of crucial resources, while Russia sees China as an economic lifeline.

3. Involvement in Middle East Conflicts: The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has been a topic of concern for both Russia and China. During talks held in Beijing, both leaders called for intensified efforts to avoid a humanitarian disaster. Putin has held multiple calls with leaders in the region and expressed Moscow’s willingness to help prevent such a disaster. China has also sent its special envoy to the Middle East to advocate for a ceasefire and peace talks.

4. Focus on Ukraine: The conflict in Ukraine remains another significant issue expected to be discussed by Putin and Xi. China has positioned itself as a neutral party in the war and has attempted to mediate through a 12-point peace plan. However, its efforts have had limited success, and Ukraine’s allies have largely dismissed its role as a mediator. Various world leaders, including the European Union’s policy chief, have urged China to use its influence to help end the war in Ukraine.

5. Energy Concerns: Oil and gas are vital factors for Russia in its strategic alliance with China. Both countries heavily rely on these resources, making energy cooperation a crucial aspect of their relationship. Russia, as a major energy exporter, seeks to strengthen its position by supplying China’s growing energy demands. This cooperation not only benefits both countries economically but also solidifies their strategic partnership.

