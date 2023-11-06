Vladimir Putin Faces Funeral Dilemma Following Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Death

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, has sent his condolences to the family of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner group, who was killed in a plane crash last week. However, the Kremlin has stated that they are unsure about the details of Prigozhin’s funeral, including the date and format, and whether Putin himself will attend. Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, confirmed that decisions regarding the funeral are typically made in collaboration with the deceased’s relatives.

The tragic news of Prigozhin’s death has left his colleagues in the Wagner group grief-stricken. Several members of the group, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, expressed their hope for a fitting farewell for their fallen comrade. Makeshift memorials have been erected across the country, as people pay their respects by leaving flowers and tributes in honor of Prigozhin.

Speculation regarding the motives behind Prigozhin’s death has been circulating on various Telegram channels associated with him. Some have suggested that he was targeted by internal enemies as payback for his brief defiance of Russia’s military leadership in June. However, neither the Wagner group nor Prigozhin’s affiliates have released an official statement on the matter.

As investigations into the crash continue, the Russian investigative committee has yet to disclose the possible causes of the incident. Preliminary assessments by US intelligence have indicated the likelihood of an intentional explosion, pointing towards Prigozhin being the target. Western officials have linked this event to Putin’s alleged history of silencing his critics. Joe Biden, the US President, even implied that Putin could be behind the plane crash, emphasizing Putin’s influence over events in Russia.

Flight tracking data revealed a sudden drop in altitude for Prigozhin’s plane, followed by a period of remaining airborne before the tragic descent. These findings, combined with the extensive debris at the crash site, have led aviation experts to suggest the possibility of an explosion or structural failure rather than mechanical issues.

The Kremlin has adamantly denied any involvement in Prigozhin’s death and deemed claims of Putin’s complicity as “an absolute lie.” Meanwhile, Russian air defenses have reported the destruction of three drones, one near Moscow and two in a bordering region with Ukraine. These incidents come in the wake of recent Ukrainian drone attacks, as tensions between the two nations continue to escalate.

As the questions surrounding Prigozhin’s funeral persist, mourners await more information, hoping to bid farewell to the Wagner group head in a manner befitting his legacy.