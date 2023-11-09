Vladimir Putin Suggests Alternative Theory on Mercenary Leader’s Death

During a recent address at the Valdai Discussion Club, Russian President Vladimir Putin provided a new and controversial theory surrounding the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the private military company known as the Wagner Group. While many believe that Prigozhin’s plane crash was an assassination, Putin floated the idea that the incident resulted from drug- or alcohol-fueled play with grenades.

Although the investigation is ongoing, Putin mentioned that fragments of hand grenades were discovered in the bodies of those who perished in the crash. This finding led him to speculate that the individuals on board might have had a hand in their own demise, implying the involvement of alcohol or cocaine.

Contrary to initial suppositions, no tests were conducted to determine alcohol or drug consumption among the victims. However, Putin pointed out that following a well-known uprising, Russian intelligence discovered a substantial amount of cash and cocaine in the Saint Petersburg office belonging to Prigozhin’s company. This, Putin suggests, could imply a culture of substance abuse within the organization.

Prigozhin’s significance lies in his brief but turbulent uprising against Putin’s military, which ended near Moscow. Allowed to leave Russia for Belarus, he met his tragic fate shortly thereafter. While the Kremlin has denied any involvement in the incident, it is widely believed that Prigozhin’s march toward Moscow posed a severe threat to Putin’s power, potentially implicating the Russian leader in his demise.

It is important to note that Putin firmly asserts there was no external impact on the plane, as confirmed by the ongoing investigation conducted by Russia’s Investigative Committee. However, this alternative theory raises intriguing questions about the circumstances surrounding Prigozhin’s death and the potential motives for the tragedy. As the investigation continues, the truth may eventually come to light, shedding further insight into the mysterious and tragic events that unfolded.