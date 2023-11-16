The Belt and Road Initiative: Building a New World Order

In a grand display of solidarity, Russian leader Vladimir Putin was warmly welcomed at a global summit in Beijing hosted by China’s President Xi Jinping. The summit celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China’s signature foreign and economic policy. With leaders and officials from over 130 countries in attendance, Putin was given the role of guest of honor.

Notably, this summit took place at a time when Putin is facing increasing diplomatic isolation and an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) over alleged war crimes. However, as China is not a state party to the ICC, the likelihood of his arrest during the summit was extremely low.

The event started with an opulent opening ceremony at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, where Xi and Putin made a joint entrance, showcasing their close relationship. Throughout the summit, Putin remained front and center, appearing alongside Xi in the group photo and speaking after him during the proceedings. The two leaders also held a lengthy bilateral meeting.

Although Putin’s prominence in previous Belt and Road summits was associated with Russia’s activities in Ukraine, this particular event emphasized China’s commitment to standing by its Russian ally. Despite criticism from the West, China has maintained its support for Russia while also expressing solidarity with Ukraine.

During his speech, Putin expressed his support for the BRI and praised China’s accomplishments, aligning Russian interests with the initiative. The BRI, which involves massive investments and infrastructure projects worldwide, has emerged as a key component of China’s quest for global influence.

The summit takes place against a backdrop of concerns that China and Russia are forging closer ties, forming a bloc to challenge Western dominance. Both countries have publicly criticized the “global hegemony” led by the United States and advocated for a multipolar world order with multiple centers of power. China has positioned the BRI as a cornerstone of this new world order in its recently released white papers.

In his speech, Xi emphasized this point, portraying the BRI as the path forward and denouncing ideological confrontation and geopolitical rivalries. He called for “win-win cooperation” and rejected unilateral sanctions and supply chain decoupling. While the BRI has been lauded for driving development in many countries, it also faces criticisms for burdening borrowers with debt, contributing to environmental damage, and enabling corruption.

The summit drew attendees primarily from the Global South, including countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, and South America. Notably, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and representatives from Afghanistan’s Taliban government were also present.

