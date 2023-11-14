The Legacy of Vivian Silver and Her Quest for Peace

In a tragic turn of events, Vivian Silver, a renowned Canadian-Israeli peace activist, has been declared dead after her remains were discovered at her home. This devastating news has been confirmed by multiple activists who had been in contact with Silver’s family. It is with heavy hearts that we remember this remarkable woman who dedicated her life to the pursuit of peace and justice.

Vivian Silver was a courageous and persistent advocate for peace, known for her lifelong commitment to feminism and social activism. She was not only a fearless leader but also a loving mother, wife, and grandmother. Silver’s close friend, Shifra Bronznick, a prominent Jewish social justice activist, described her as an exceptional friend and highlighted her unwavering dedication to making the world a better place.

Tragically, Silver was among the victims of the Hamas massacre that took place on October 7th in Kibbutz Be’eri, where over 100 people lost their lives. This horrific attack, carried out by Hamas terrorists, targeted individuals who were actively working towards peace and understanding between Israelis and Palestinians.

Silver’s untimely death is a tremendous loss for the peace community, as she joins the list of other peace activists who were killed or captured by Hamas on that fateful day. These include Hayim Katsman, who was killed in his home in the southern West Bank, and Yocheved Lifschitz, who was taken captive by Hamas and later released. The husband of Yocheved, Oded, still remains missing.

An outpouring of tributes from friends and fellow activists has highlighted the profound impact that Silver had on those around her. Anat Saragusti, an Israeli writer and feminist activist, praised Silver’s deep compassion and commitment to Arab-Jewish partnership and peace. John Lyndon, the executive director of the Alliance for Middle East Peace, honored her memory by acknowledging her desire for freedom and peace.

Silver’s sons played a significant role in advocating for her release while she was believed to be held captive. They traveled extensively across the country, engaging with journalists and raising awareness about their mother’s situation. One of her sons, Yonatan Zeigen, even publicly called for a ceasefire, reflecting the lessons he had learned from Silver about the importance of peace.

Born in Winnipeg, Canada, Silver dedicated much of her life to bridging divides and fostering cooperation between Arab and Jewish communities. She was the longtime director of the Arab Jewish Center For Empowerment, Equality, and Cooperation, which organized projects that promoted unity among communities in Israel, the Gaza Strip, and the West Bank. In 2014, she co-founded Women Wage Peace, a movement that encourages women from all backgrounds and political beliefs to actively participate in peace-building efforts.

Throughout her journey, Silver remained resolute in her pursuit of peace. In an interview with Forbes, she emphasized the significance of bomb shelters being built near her community, providing a sense of security amidst the constant rocket fire from Gaza. She called for the Israeli government to display courage and a willingness to change their policies, believing it to be essential in achieving lasting peace in the region.

Vivian Silver’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of peace advocates. Her unwavering dedication, compassion, and commitment to bridge-building serve as a reminder of the transformative power of peace. While we mourn her loss, let us carry forward her vision and work towards a future characterized by harmony, understanding, and genuine peace between all people.