A Clash of Religious Nationalisms: Exploring Vivek Ramaswamy’s Ideology

In a recent video, Vivek Ramaswamy, while praising Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighted the importance of national identity and the need to embrace it without apology. What made these comments stand out was Ramaswamy’s reference to the Vedas, ancient Indian scriptures, in a predominantly white and Christian Republican base. He went on to express his support for Hindu nationalism and called for a similar religious nationalism in the United States, anchored in Christianity.

It is crucial to note that Ramaswamy, as an Indian American with Hindu faith, is not advocating for Hindu nationalism in the US, where Hindus make up a small percentage of the population. Instead, he endeavors to champion a religious nationalism based on Christianity, the dominant faith in America.

Unlike other notable Indian American politicians who have converted to Christianity, Ramaswamy proudly embraces his Hindu background. He specifically appeals to the white evangelical base, presenting his faith as conservative and aligned with their values. He believes that by positioning himself as a strong advocate for Christian values, the specifics of his own religious background become less significant.

Andrew Whitehead, a scholar of Christian nationalism, describes Ramaswamy’s approach as a unique and distinct political move. Ramaswamy’s ability to claim an alliance with Christian nationalism while embodying a different form of religious nationalism is seen as a strategic maneuver.

The question arises: Why would Ramaswamy promote an ideology seemingly hostile to his own demographic? The explanation goes beyond mere cynicism or appeasing the GOP base. As a Tamil Brahmin, Ramaswamy hails from a privileged position within India’s caste system. Similarly, many affluent Indian Americans hold positions of privilege and have experienced a sense of social acceptance in the US, akin to whiteness. Ramaswamy aims to align himself with the white evangelical base, navigating the terrain of both privilege and conservative values.

Additionally, the concept of nationalism has garnered popularity among the Indian diaspora, including Indian Americans. Modi’s Hindu nationalism has attracted a significant number of Indian Americans from both political parties. Despite controversies surrounding Modi’s record and treatment of minority religious groups, many Indian Americans appreciate his emphasis on India’s cultural identity and take pride in their Indian heritage.

This particular attraction towards nationalism holds significance for Indian Americans, who often encounter ignorance and misunderstanding due to their minority status. The misidentification of Nikki Haley’s religious background by individuals such as Ann Coulter emphasizes the need for greater awareness and knowledge.

Ramaswamy’s connection to Hindu nationalism is evident through his involvement with HinduPACT, an initiative of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA). The VHPA is an arm of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, classified by the CIA as a “militant religious organization.” The VHP has advocated for excluding Muslims from Indian politics, and the VHPA aligns itself with these values.

Dheepa Sundaram, a professor of Hindu studies, cautions against championing national pride without considering the exclusionary nature of Modi’s Hindu nationalism.

Overall, Vivek Ramaswamy’s ideology sparks a clash of religious nationalisms, where Hindu and Christian nationalistic beliefs converge. His strategic approach aims to bridge conservative values with his Hindu background, appealing to the white evangelical base. This phenomenon sheds light on the complexities of identity, diaspora politics, and the evolving landscape of religion and nationalism.