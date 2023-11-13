Russia Must Sever Ties with China: Vivek Ramaswamy Proposes a Solution to Address the China Challenge

Indian-American Republican presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, has suggested a unique solution to counter the growing influence of China. He believes that if Russia exits its military alliance with China, it will prevent the country from falling into Beijing’s lap. Ramaswamy has vowed that, if elected, he will offer a “deal” to Moscow that includes freezing the current lines of control between Ukraine and Russia, ensuring that NATO will not admit Ukraine, and lifting sanctions.

Ramaswamy argues that the Russia-China military alliance poses the greatest threat to the United States today, and it is crucial to sever the ties between the two nations. Drawing a parallel to Nixon’s diplomatic strategy in 1972, Ramaswamy intends to employ a reverse tactic to pull Russia apart from China. As part of the deal, he also aims to persuade Russia to remove its military presence from the Western Hemisphere and restore economic relations with the West.

One of the reasons why China has become more valuable to Russia is because the US has cut off economic ties through sanctions and the bombing of the Nord Stream pipelines. According to Ramaswamy, reopening economic relations with Russia and integrating it into the Western economy would reduce its reliance on China. He also highlights existing divisions between Russia and China, such as Russia’s refusal to allow China to build a railroad in the northeast region, which demonstrates cracks in their alliance.

In response to Ramaswamy’s proposal, another Indian-origin Republican presidential candidate, Nikki Haley, disagreed with his stance against using US military force against Iran. She emphasized the importance of supporting Israel and ensuring its security, considering Iran as a significant threat. Haley criticized Ramaswamy for underestimating the danger of a nuclear Iran and suggested that his views aligned with those of the progressive group known as the Squad.

Ramaswamy’s proposition to break the Russia-China military alliance offers a fresh perspective on how to address the challenges posed by China. By fostering closer ties with Russia and mitigating its dependence on China, the United States could potentially reconfigure the balance of power in the global arena. While his proposition may face skepticism and opposition, it raises important questions about the effectiveness of current strategies and the potential for diplomatic solutions.

