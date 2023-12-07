Vivek Ramaswamy’s Fiery Performance Raises Eyebrows Post-Debate

Vivek Ramaswamy made waves once again during Wednesday night’s GOP presidential debate, and his post-debate interviews have only intensified the controversy surrounding him. In a particularly heated exchange on “Fox & Friends,” Ramaswamy clashed with host Brian Kilmeade over his stance on Ukraine accepting a peace deal with Russia.

During the exchange, Kilmeade criticized Ramaswamy’s position on Ukraine, prompting Ramaswamy to respond with a defiant statement. Rather than quoting him directly, Ramaswamy asserted that his understanding of the situation far exceeded that of his critics. The back-and-forth between Kilmeade and Ramaswamy continued for nearly five minutes, with co-host Ainsley Earhardt attempting to intervene but failing to bring the discussion to a close.

Later, in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, Ramaswamy reaffirmed his support for various conspiracy theories mentioned during the debate. These theories included the belief that the events of January 6th were an “inside job,” that the American government had lied about Saudi Arabia’s involvement in 9/11, the validity of the great replacement theory, and the claim that the 2020 election was stolen by “Big Tech.”

Ramaswamy admitted that his views had evolved over time, acknowledging that a few years ago he would have dismissed the idea of January 6th being an inside job as “crazy talk.” However, he pointed out that recent video footage had raised questions about the presence of federal agents on that day, suggesting a need for further investigation. It is worth noting that congressional investigations have previously refuted Ramaswamy’s claims about January 6th.

In a separate interview, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie harshly criticized Ramaswamy’s behavior during the debate, comparing it to that of a “drunk driver.” Christie expressed his bewilderment at Ramaswamy’s unpredictable nature, suggesting that he never knew what to expect from him.

While Ramaswamy’s performance during the debate and subsequent interviews has undoubtedly caused a stir, it remains to be seen whether his controversial remarks will have a lasting impact on the political landscape.

