New Brand-new Article: Vivek Ramaswamy Accuses CNN of Misleading Editing in Taiwan Debate

In a recent television appearance, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy engaged in a heated exchange with CNN host Kaitlan Collins regarding the portrayal of his views on Taiwan. Ramaswamy accused Collins of deceptive editing after she aired a brief clip of him discussing Taiwan during a speech in Iowa. While the clip showed Ramaswamy advocating for arming Taiwanese households and training them how to use firearms, he emphasized that this was just one aspect of a comprehensive plan to deter a potential Chinese invasion.

Ramaswamy objected to the clip being presented in isolation, arguing that it did not accurately represent his full set of recommended policies. He stated that turning Taiwan into a “porcupine” by exporting the Second Amendment was just one tactic among many. Ramaswamy criticized Collins for “putting words into his mouth” and asserting that he had claimed this approach to be sufficient. He clarified that he never portrayed arming Taiwanese households as a standalone measure, but rather as part of a larger strategy.

Despite the contentious exchange, Ramaswamy found the experience of being on Collins’ show both educational and amusing, highlighting how the media operates. He emphasized that his remarks had been taken out of context and reiterated his commitment to defending Taiwan from China until the U.S. attains “semiconductor independence” in 2028 if he becomes president. In addition to advocating for the movement of U.S. destroyers through the Taiwan Strait, Ramaswamy also expressed his support for potentially severing Sino-American business relationships until the Chinese Communist Party implements necessary reforms.

It is important to note that Ramaswamy’s stance on Taiwan has faced criticism in the past, but he remains steadfast in his commitment to protect the island nation. As the election season progresses, it is likely that further discussions on Ramaswamy’s policies and their potential effectiveness in deterring a Chinese invasion will continue to unfold.

