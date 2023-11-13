Respectful Visitors Enjoy Sunflower Fields while Preserving Their Clothes

A plea has been made to visitors of a British farm, asking them to refrain from posing naked for photographs in its field of sunflowers. Stoke Fruit Farm, located on Hayling Island, off England’s south coast, took to social media to address the growing number of visitors stripping down to capture images amongst the sunflowers. The farm, which spans 350 acres and produces various crops, including sunflowers, expressed their concern and reminded visitors that the area is a family-friendly space.

Sam Wilson and his sister Nette Petley, the farm’s owners, noticed around six incidents of people undressing among the sunflowers since the field opened to visitors at the end of last month. To counter this issue, signs were promptly erected to deter such behavior. Wilson explained that while risque pictures had been taken in previous years, this was the first time it became problematic. The decision to display signs was motivated by the presence of children who witnessed the inappropriate actions.

Wilson emphasized that the farm promotes freedom and happiness but cannot tolerate public nudity. Being respectful of others is of paramount importance, according to Petley. She remarked that while the farm offers a joyful and empowering experience, it is crucial to consider the comfort of those around you. She further added that the site is vast, with numerous secluded spots where visitors can enjoy solitude for an hour or more without disturbing others, unlike the recent incidents that occurred openly.

The cultivation of sunflowers at Stoke Fruit Farm began six years ago when Wilson and his then-fiancee planted them behind the church where they were to be wed. However, the flowers did not bloom in time for their nuptials. Thinking nothing of it, they left for their honeymoon, only to receive a call from Wilson’s sister, alerting them to the public’s desire to pick the flowers. As a response, the couple set up an honesty box for visitors. Little did they anticipate the immense popularity the sunflower field would gain, attracting people from far distances.

Nowadays, paying visitors are invited to explore an expansive area covering about 50 acres, adorned with two million sunflowers. The farm offers an opportunity to appreciate the beauty of nature while maintaining the decorum required in a family-oriented environment. Let us all embrace the enchantment of sunflowers, while keeping our clothing intact and respecting those around us.

FAQs:

1. Can visitors still take pictures in the sunflower fields?

Yes, visitors are welcome to take pictures in the sunflower fields. However, it is important to do so while respecting the environment and the comfort of others.

2. Why did the farm owners ask visitors to keep their clothes on?

The farm owners asked visitors to keep their clothes on because public nudity is not appropriate in a family-friendly area. They aim to maintain a welcoming and respectful atmosphere for all visitors.

3. Can visitors still enjoy the farm and its attractions without posing naked?

Absolutely! The farm offers a vast area, allowing visitors to explore, admire, and enjoy the beauty of the sunflower fields while fully clothed. There are many delightful experiences to be had without the need for nudity.