Increased Security Measures Implemented at Delhi and Punjab Airports

NEW DELHI: In response to the recent warning issued by designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has instructed airports in Delhi and Punjab to suspend the issuance of visitor entry passes. Pannun had urged Sikhs not to fly Air India (AI) after November 19. The BCAS order, effective since November 6, prohibits the sale of visitor entry tickets and the issuance of temporary airport entry passes (TAEP) for visitors to the terminal building at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi. Additionally, in Punjab, AI flights will now be subject to secondary ladder point checks, where passengers and their handbags are inspected again just before boarding the aircraft.

These precautionary measures were implemented due to concerns over the safety of civil aviation installations across India, including airports, airstrips, airfields, air force stations, helipads, flying schools, and aviation training schools. India has also reached out to Canada, urging them to enhance security measures for AI flights and take appropriate action against Pannun for issuing the threat.

FAQs:

1. What is a temporary airport entry pass (TAEP)?

A temporary airport entry pass (TAEP) is a document issued to visitors granting them access to the terminal building of an airport for a specific period of time.

2. What are secondary ladder point checks?

Secondary ladder point checks are additional security screenings implemented just before passengers board an aircraft. This step involves re-inspecting both passengers and their handbags to ensure the safety of the flight.

Sources:

– [BCAS](https://bcas.gov.in/)