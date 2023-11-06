German Chancellor Stands with Israel: A Call for Solidarity in the Battle Against Terrorism

Germany’s Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, expressed his unwavering support for Israel during his visit to Tel Aviv on Tuesday. In a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Scholz emphasized Germany’s commitment to standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Israel as it faces the ongoing threat posed by Hamas terrorists.

Scholz condemned Hamas’s “bloodthirsty” assault on innocent civilians, highlighting the horrific crimes committed against Israelis since the start of the war. He stressed that Israel has the right and obligation to protect its civilians, as enshrined in international law. The German leader also pledged to work towards securing the release of German citizens who have been abducted by terrorists.

Furthermore, Scholz cautioned against outside intervention in the conflict, issuing a veiled warning to Iran and its proxy, Hezbollah. He urged the international community to unite behind Israel in defeating Hamas, describing them as the “new Nazis” and a threat to global civilization.

Netanyahu echoed Scholz’s sentiments, describing the battle against Hamas as a battle between civilization and barbarism. He warned that if left unchecked, the savagery of Hamas would eventually reach the entire world. The Israeli Prime Minister emphasized the need for solidarity and appreciated the support shown by Scholz and other world leaders.

While expressing solidarity with Israel, Scholz also acknowledged the humanitarian situation in Gaza. He discussed with Netanyahu ways to improve conditions for the people of Gaza. However, it is important to note that any humanitarian assistance must be ensured to reach the intended recipients and not be exploited by Hamas for their own agenda.

As Scholz departed for Egypt, a rocket attack targeted central Israel, and he had to seek shelter along with his delegation. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the constant threat Israel faces and the urgent need for international solidarity.

Germany’s stance highlights the historical responsibility it bears due to the Holocaust, strengthening its commitment to Israel’s security and existence. The visit of leaders such as Scholz and the forthcoming visit of US President Joe Biden demonstrate the unwavering support of Western nations for Israel. It is essential to continue standing together in the battle against terrorism, ensuring the peace and security of both Israel and the international community.