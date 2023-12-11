Vishnu Deo Sai: A Trailblazing Journey to Leadership

In a remarkable tale of perseverance and dedication, Vishnu Deo Sai has emerged as the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, becoming the second tribal leader of the state to hold this prestigious position. His rise to power is a testament to the transformative journey of grassroots leaders who have honed their skills at the panchayat level before ascending to greater heights.

Sai’s selection was no coincidence. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recognized his exceptional qualities, including his calm demeanor, ability to avoid controversy, organizational prowess, and deep connection with his tribal roots. These qualities, combined with his extensive experience in local politics, led the party to choose him for this significant role.

Hailing from the Kunkuri constituency in North Chhattisgarh, the 59-year-old Sai has always maintained a humble and unassuming presence within the party and beyond. However, his commitment to the welfare of the state’s citizens and his relentless dedication to grassroots politics did not go unnoticed. The people of Chhattisgarh, known for their rejection of aggressive political tactics, have long appreciated Sai’s approach.

The BJP’s resounding victory in the state, securing 18 seats in tribal areas and sweeping all 14 seats in the Surguja region, played a pivotal role in Sai’s elevation to Chief Minister. With more than 32% of voters belonging to the tribal population, it is evident that the party recognized the need for a leader who genuinely understands and represents their interests.

Sai’s political journey began in 1989 when he became a member of the Bagiya village panchayat in undivided Madhya Pradesh. From there, he climbed the ranks, eventually becoming the sarpanch of the same village in 1990. He served as an MLA from the Tapkara constituency until 1998, and in 1999, he was elected as a member of the 13th Lok Sabha.

After the formation of Chhattisgarh, Sai assumed the role of the state president of the BJP in 2006. He went on to win Lok Sabha elections from Raigarh in 2009 and 2014. In 2014, he was appointed as the Minister of State for Steel, Mines, Labour, and Employment in the first Narendra Modi government. Sai continued to play an active role within the party, even after stepping down as the state party chief in 2022.

As a testament to his commitment and loyalty, Sai remained an integral member of the BJP’s national working committee, working tirelessly for the party’s growth and success. Little did anyone know then that this unsung hero would one day become the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh.

With Vishnu Deo Sai at the helm, Chhattisgarh can expect a leader who understands the needs of the tribal population and is dedicated to their welfare. His rise to power is not only symbolic but also a significant milestone for the representation of tribal leaders in the state’s political landscape.

FAQs:

Source: The Times of India