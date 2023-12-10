Vishnu Deo Sai: A Closer Look at BJP’s Selection for Chhattisgarh CM

Vishnu Deo Sai, an eminent political figure with a profound background, has been chosen by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to lead Chhattisgarh as its chief minister. This decision has finally put an end to the suspense that has surrounded the selection process.

Sai, who hails from the influential Sahu community, emerged victorious from Kunkuri, a region in north Chhattisgarh that has long been dominated by the BJP. His political journey began in 1964 and he gained recognition as a union minister during the period from 2014 to 2019. Although he faced disappointment in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls due to ticket denial, Sai has a strong electoral history, having served terms in the assembly and secured multiple victories in the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP’s resounding triumph in Chhattisgarh, particularly in tribal regions, showcases the party’s popularity and support. With a significant win in 54 out of 90 seats, the BJP has solidified its position in the state’s political landscape.

What sets Sai apart is not only his political accomplishments but also his roots in Jashpur. This connection to the region brings a unique perspective and understanding of its challenges and aspirations. His selection as the state’s chief minister reflects the BJP’s commitment to addressing the diverse needs of Chhattisgarh and working towards its progress.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Vishnu Deo Sai?

A: Vishnu Deo Sai is a prominent political figure, former Chhattisgarh BJP president, and ex-Union minister. He has been chosen as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh.

Q: What is Sai’s electoral history?

A: Vishnu Deo Sai has served terms in the assembly and achieved multiple victories in the Lok Sabha elections. However, he faced a ticket denial in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Q: How many seats did the BJP secure in Chhattisgarh?

A: The BJP secured 54 out of 90 seats in Chhattisgarh.