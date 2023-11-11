New Revelations Surface in Poland’s Visa Scandal

In a shocking turn of events, fresh revelations have emerged surrounding the visa scandal that has shaken Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party just weeks before a crucial general election. While the government prides itself on its staunch anti-immigrant stance, it appears that some officials within the party have been involved in a bribery scheme to grant Polish visas in exchange for significant sums of money.

Reports indicate that the scandal centers around operatives in Polish consulates around the world, particularly in Africa and Asia, who have allegedly been offering visas and access to the European Union in exchange for generous bribes. It is estimated that as many as 250,000 visas have been issued since 2021, ranging from thousands to tens of thousands of euros each.

Contrary to the government’s tough-on-migration image, some migrants reportedly used these Polish multiple-entry visas to travel to Mexico and then enter the United States. This shocking revelation has prompted opposition leader Donald Tusk to label the scandal as “the biggest scandal of the 21st century in Poland.”

In response to the growing crisis, the Polish foreign ministry has taken several actions. Contracts with outside companies for visa processing have been canceled, the head of the legal and compliance department has been fired, and an “extraordinary audit” of the consular department has been promised. The ministry has also sought to shift the blame onto Radosław Sikorski, an opposition politician who previously served as foreign minister.

The government insists that it has the situation under control and denies any problem with illegal immigration in Poland. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has accused Donald Tusk of attempting to create a false reality and exploit the situation for political gain. He claims that irregularities involving a few hundred visas have been identified and appropriate action has been taken against those suspected of breaking the law.

Despite these reassurances, the scandal presents a significant challenge for the government as it seeks an unprecedented third term in office. Law and Justice had based part of its re-election campaign on its tough stance against immigration, including the construction of a border wall with Belarus. Additionally, a referendum criticizing the EU’s migration policy is scheduled to coincide with the election.

The opposition sees the scandal as an opportunity to gain ground in the tight political campaign. Donald Tusk has questioned how long the government was aware of the scheme and who may have benefited from it. He accuses Law and Justice of attempting to distort the truth about the events.

While recent polls show Law and Justice leading with 38 percent support and the Civic Coalition trailing at 30 percent, neither party is projected to secure a majority. This means they will need to form coalition partnerships in order to govern after the election.

