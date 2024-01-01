Senator Kaine Speaks Out Against Biden’s Arms Transfer to Israel

Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia has expressed his opposition to the Biden administration’s unrestricted shipment of US munitions to Israel, joining a growing number of voices within the Democratic Party raising concerns about the lack of congressional oversight. As a member of the Senate armed services committee, Kaine emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability in weapons transfers, stating that Congress should have full visibility over the arms sent to other nations. By bypassing congressional involvement, Kaine argued that the American people are left in the dark about these decisions.

Kaine called for a public explanation behind this decision, which marked the second such transfer this month. On Friday, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced that Secretary of State Antony Blinken had approved the sale of 155mm projectiles and related equipment totaling $147.5 million to Israel. This increase in weaponry follows a prior approval for tens of thousands of rounds of heavy artillery munitions. The justification provided by Blinken cited an emergency that required an immediate sale to Israel, asserting that it was in the national security interests of the United States. As a result, the arms transfer was exempt from congressional review under arms-export control laws. The statement underscored the United States’ commitment to Israel’s security and the importance of assisting Israel in its defense capabilities.

Senator Kaine also condemned the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians, which claimed the lives of approximately 1,200 people. He has been vocal about addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where the conflict has resulted in a significant number of casualties. With these concerns in mind, the senator’s statement adds to the growing apprehension within the administration that their military transfer policy to Israel, including a $14.3 billion package announced by President Biden in November, may be out of step with public opinion both domestically and internationally.

In a separate development, South Africa has called on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to investigate whether Israel’s actions in Gaza violate the Genocide Convention of 1948. The filing accuses Israel of engaging in genocidal acts against the Palestinian people in Gaza, further amplifying the scrutiny on Israel’s conduct. Additionally, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) reported that soldiers from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fired on a UN aid convoy in northern Gaza, an incident that the UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths condemned as “unlawful.”

