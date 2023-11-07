Horrific History: Chile’s Stolen Children Were Victims of an Elaborate Human Trafficking Ring

For decades, Chile’s stolen children have been the victims of an unimaginable crime – an elaborate human trafficking ring that involved the stealing of babies from their mothers and their subsequent adoption to unsuspecting families in foreign countries. The true extent of this heartbreaking scheme is only now coming to light.

Between the 1960s and 1990s, an estimated 20,000 babies were taken from mostly low-income mothers in Chile and sold to families abroad. This operation involved a network of individuals, including midwives, doctors, social workers, nuns, priests, and judges, who profited from the scheme while serving the purpose of General Augusto Pinochet’s regime to boost Chile’s economy. The stolen babies were considered commodities, traded for money and personal gain.

The shocking truth behind these adoptions began to emerge in 2014 when an investigative news agency called CIPER exposed some cases involving a priest and a doctor. It was then that the stolen children, now adults, discovered that they were not willingly given up for adoption, as they had always believed. Since then, nonprofit organizations have been working tirelessly to reunite these individuals with their birth families.

Donated DNA tests from companies like MyHeritage have played a vital role in helping connect the dots and expedite the reunification process. Previously, Chilean families had to travel to Santiago to submit a DNA test, but now organizations can bring DNA kits directly to them. MyHeritage has donated over 20,000 DNA kits globally, with a particular focus on Chile, where time is of the essence as both the adoptees and their birth mothers are aging.

One recent heartwarming reunion involved Jimmy Lippert Thyden, who was stolen from his mother, María Angélica González, and raised in the United States. After reading a USA TODAY article about another stolen child, Thyden began to suspect that he too may have been a victim. His suspicions were confirmed, and finally, after 42 years, González and Thyden were reunited. The emotional encounter serves as a reminder that while justice may be slow, it is still possible to uncover the truth and seek accountability.

The stories of Chile’s stolen children continue to unfold, drawing attention to the profound impact of this dark period in the country’s history. Through the efforts of dedicated individuals and organizations, more stolen children are discovering their true identities and finding solace in a support network of others who have endured similar experiences. However, the fight for justice and reunification is an ongoing battle, as the stolen children seek to reclaim lost time, lost family connections, and their stolen culture.