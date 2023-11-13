Virat Kohli’s Brilliant Innings Secures India’s Dominance in ICC World Cup

Virat Kohli, known as the ‘Chase Master,’ displayed his exceptional batting skills once again in a stunning innings of 95 runs against New Zealand in Dharamsala on Sunday. This remarkable performance played a significant role in maintaining India’s unbeaten record in the ongoing ICC World Cup.

Former New Zealand pacer, Simon Doull, witnessed Kohli’s art of chasing and commented, “Virat lives for it.” Doull’s admiration reflects the sheer brilliance with which Kohli approaches the task of pursuing challenging targets.

New Zealand posed a formidable total of 273 runs on the board, thanks to Daryl Mitchell’s century. However, Mohammed Shami’s exceptional spell in the death overs, resulting in his extraordinary five-wicket haul, restricted New Zealand to just 54 runs in their last 10 overs, despite Mitchell’s sensational century.

Despite the pressure, Kohli’s masterful innings of 95, along with valuable contributions from Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, and KL Rahul, kept the New Zealand bowlers at bay. Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten 39 off 44 balls also proved crucial in ensuring that India did not miss Hardik Pandya’s absence due to an ankle injury.

Kohli certainly came close to equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI hundreds, but his attempt to complete his century and secure India’s victory with a six fell short. This dismissal by Glenn Phillips off Matt Henry in the deep denied Kohli the opportunity to reach this milestone.

Nevertheless, Kohli’s outstanding innings propelled him to the top of the run-getters list in this World Cup, with 354 runs, followed closely by his skipper, Rohit Sharma, with 311 runs.

Doull, when reflecting on Kohli’s knock, emphasized the exceptional clarity of thought that Kohli possesses when approaching a run chase. He marvels at Kohli’s ability to remain composed and focused amidst the chaos happening around him – a quality that truly sets him apart.

India’s impressive victory against New Zealand not only made them the clear table-toppers with 10 points from five wins but also handed New Zealand their first defeat of the tournament after four consecutive victories. The result solidified India’s dominance and showcased Kohli’s ability to lead his team to success in high-pressure situations.

