Exploring the Evocative Underworld of 1980s Kazan: “Blood Ties on the Asphalt”

The streets of Kazan in the late 1980s were a hotbed of underground activity and territorial clashes. This thriving gang culture, known as the “Kazan phenomenon,” has been vividly brought to life in the gripping crime drama, “Blood Ties on the Asphalt” (“Slovo Patsana”). Directed by Zhora Kryzhovnikov, the series has captivated audiences across Russia and the former Soviet space, becoming a record-breaking sensation in just two weeks.

Based on the book by Tatar journalist Robert Garaev, the series delves into the secret world of Tatarstan’s capital, shedding light on the gangs that ruled the city during that era. These territorial elites, as sociologist Svetlana Stephenson refers to them, exerted control over specific areas of Kazan. Their names were derived from the streets they dominated, symbolizing the power they held.

The popularity of “Blood Ties on the Asphalt” has revitalized the slang and jargon used by these gangs, making it a newfound lexicon for influencers and social media enthusiasts. The youthful gang members depicted in the series have become viral sensations themselves, featuring in TikTok videos and Instagram memes.

While the series has struck a chord with many, there is a divided response within the Russian public. Some hail it as a cinematic masterpiece, while others express concerns over its influence on teenagers and the potential glorification of violence. Regional media outlets have even linked crimes committed by minors to the show’s success.

The series, however, does not aim to idolize or romanticize the gangs of Kazan. It offers a gritty and honest portrayal of the era, showcasing the brutality and violence that dominated those streets. Director Zhora Kryzhovnikov set out to depict the harsh reality of that time with precision and sincerity, emphasizing that no crime goes unpunished.

Although the series focuses on the male-dominated world of gangs, it also sheds light on the harrowing experiences faced by women during that period. Instances of rape were alarmingly prevalent, leaving lasting scars on the collective memory of those who lived through it.

The impact of the “Kazan phenomenon” extends beyond the realms of entertainment. It has remained a sensitive and taboo subject in Tatarstan, with the government refusing to allow the series to be filmed in Kazan itself. Tatarstan’s head, Rustam Minnikhanov, even mocked the show after its viral success.

Some argue that embracing the legacy of the “Kazan phenomenon” could have presented an opportunity to promote tourism and transform it into a unique visitor experience, similar to how “The Godfather” transformed the small town of Corleone. However, for Tatarstan’s elites, many of whom have personal connections to that era, “Blood Ties on the Asphalt” poses a psychological challenge and threatens Tatarstan’s image.

As viewers continue to be enthralled by the world of “Blood Ties on the Asphalt,” it serves as a reminder of the underworld that once existed in Kazan and the lasting impact it left behind. The series unflinchingly explores the dark side of human nature, delivering a visceral experience that will remain ingrained in the collective consciousness of those who dare to enter its world.

FAQ:

Q: What is the “Kazan phenomenon” depicted in the series?

A: The “Kazan phenomenon” refers to the thriving gang culture that dominated the streets of Kazan in the late 1980s.

Q: How accurate is the series in portraying that era?

A: Former gang members, eyewitnesses, and experts agree that the series depicts the era with 95% accuracy, including period-accurate sets, costumes, and graphic depictions of violence.

Q: Has the series influenced real-life criminal activity?

A: While some regional media outlets have linked crimes committed by minors to the show’s success, there is no concrete evidence to support such claims.

Q: Why was the series not filmed in Kazan?

A: The government of Tatarstan refused to allow the series to be filmed in Kazan, forcing the production to take place in Yaroslavl instead.

Q: What impact has the series had on Tatarstan’s image?

A: Tatarstan’s elites view the series as damaging to the region’s image and find it psychologically difficult due to their personal connections to that era.