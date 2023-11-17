Escalating Unrest in Ethiopia’s Amhara Region Sparks Concerns for Peace and Stability

The Amhara region of Ethiopia is currently experiencing a surge in violent unrest, leading to heightened concerns over peace and stability in the area. The conflict arose when federal security forces clashed with a local ethnic militia, resulting in a situation described by Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen as “increasingly grave.” This escalation follows the disarmament of the Amhara regional force and the attempted dismantling of the Amhara militia, known as Fano, by federal authorities.

Ethiopia’s decision to centralize its security powers has sparked resistance from many Amhara individuals who remain deeply attached to their regional fighters. They accuse the federal government of undermining their region, while federal officials reject these claims. The situation has been tumultuous since April, and tensions continue to rise as clashes between the Fano militia and federal police intensify.

Witnesses have reported heavy fighting and disturbances in various parts of the Amhara region. The airport in Lalibela, a popular tourist destination, has been affected, with flights suspended due to clashes between the Fano and federal police. The British government recently issued a travel warning regarding the Lalibela airport, highlighting the presence of Fano militias and instability along the A2 highway connecting the eastern part of the Amhara region to Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

The unrest in the Amhara region has prompted responses from international organizations and aid agencies. The Ethiopia-based Center for Advancement of Rights and Democracy reported that the internet has been shut down in several areas, further limiting communication and access to information. Meanwhile, residents have witnessed roads being blocked by protesters, Fano militia units ambushing military forces, and local officials fleeing towns. The situation remains fluid, and casualties have been reported in rural areas of the region.

The violent unrest in the Amhara region poses significant challenges to Ethiopia’s recovery from the Tigray conflict, which caused extensive damage to infrastructure and impacted neighboring regions. Amhara itself was affected by the spillover of the Tigray conflict, exacerbating existing tensions. A peace deal was signed in November to address the aftermath of the conflict, but recent events have disrupted the healing process.

Efforts are now being made to seek a peaceful resolution. Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen called for dialogue, acknowledging the legitimate concerns of the Amhara population. However, the situation remains fragile, and the path to reconciliation and stability in the region is complex. It is crucial for all stakeholders involved to engage in meaningful dialogue and find sustainable solutions that address the underlying issues fueling the unrest.

