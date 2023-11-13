Sudan’s Ongoing Conflict: A Time of Unprecedented Humanitarian Crisis

After nearly seven months of devastating conflict, Sudan finds itself in the midst of an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. With more than half of the population in need of urgent assistance, the United Nations has issued a grave warning, describing the violence against civilians as “verging on pure evil.”

The UN’s humanitarian coordinator for Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, expressed her deep concern over the unrelenting reports of sexual and gender-based violence, forced disappearance, and grave violations of human rights during a recent press conference. She emphasized that the protection of civilians remains a top priority, given the alarming scale of the crisis.

Since the escalation of the civil war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in April, nearly six million people have been displaced from their homes or internally displaced within the country. This mass displacement has resulted in an urgent need for humanitarian aid, with over 25 million people requiring assistance.

Nkweta-Salami further highlighted the dire situation, revealing that more than 70 percent of health facilities in the conflict-affected areas are now out of service. This has led to the outbreak of deadly diseases such as cholera, dengue, malaria, and measles. Additionally, the high levels of malnutrition among children further exacerbate the crisis.

Recognizing the severity of the situation, the United Nations aims to provide aid to approximately 12 million people affected by the conflict and has called for an additional $2.6 billion in funding to support these efforts.

Moreover, there are growing concerns within Sudan that the atrocities witnessed in the Darfur region two decades ago are resurfacing. Reports of widespread killings, rapes, and the destruction of villages have raised alarming parallels to the past. Nkweta-Salami further revealed that those fleeing to neighboring Chad have reported ethnically driven killings in Sudan’s West Darfur, with the RSF taking control of key military bases.

Mohamed Osman, the Sudan researcher for Human Rights Watch, has expressed deep concern over the potential consequences of the RSF’s complete takeover of Darfur. He warns that such a development could lead to further atrocities against civilians. Osman believes that the United Nations Security Council holds the responsibility to authorize a peacekeeping mission, which would ensure at least some level of protection for civilians while also monitoring and preventing human rights abuses.

The UN’s knowledge of crimes targeting the Masalit ethnic community in Darfur underscores the urgent need to address these heinous violations. Nkweta-Salami emphasized that such violations must cease, as they represent egregious infringements upon the fundamental rights of the affected population.

As the crisis in Sudan continues unabated, it is vital for the international community to rally together and provide the necessary support to alleviate the suffering of millions. This is a moment that demands global solidarity and concerted action to bring relief to those affected by this ongoing conflict.

