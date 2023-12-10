The Escalating Conflict between Israel and Hezbollah

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah has reached new levels of violence, with both sides engaging in aggressive actions. The situation has intensified since the outbreak of the war in Gaza two months ago, marking the worst hostilities between the two since the 2006 conflict. While the violence has mostly remained confined to the border area, recent events have demonstrated the potential for a wider conflict.

Hezbollah, supported by Iran, has unleashed a barrage of explosive drones and powerful missiles against Israeli positions. These attacks have prompted Israeli air strikes on several towns and villages in southern Lebanon. In one instance, the town of Aitaroun suffered significant damage, and while there were casualties, a stroke of luck prevented any fatalities.

Hezbollah has characterized Israeli air strikes as a “new escalation” and has vowed to respond with unconventional tactics. The group is using different types of attacks, varying the nature of weapons deployed and target locations. Meanwhile, the Israeli army reported the interception of suspicious aerial targets originating from Lebanon. Two Israeli soldiers were wounded in the incident.

Israeli fighter jets responded by carrying out a series of strikes on Hezbollah terror targets within Lebanese territory. Sirens wailed at various points along the Israeli border as a precautionary measure. Witnesses in Beirut observed warplanes streaking through the sky, leaving conspicuous vapor trails behind them.

Hezbollah states that its attacks are aimed at supporting Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that Beirut will suffer the same fate as Gaza if Hezbollah launches an all-out war. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has expressed concern about the situation, citing the potential for a miscalculation that could trigger a wider conflict.

In addition to the airstrikes, Hezbollah has launched explosive drones and fired Burkan (Volcano) missiles, both designed to cause maximum damage. Israeli airstrikes have targeted locations near the Lebanese village of Yaroun, damaging houses, shops, and a school in nearby Rmeich.

The violence has claimed numerous lives on both sides. In Lebanon, more than 120 people, including Hezbollah fighters and civilians, have been killed. Meanwhile, in Israel, the hostilities have resulted in the deaths of seven soldiers and four civilians. UNIFIL has reported damage to one of its watchtowers, though no injuries were reported.

The Israeli army has accused Hezbollah of launching rockets from areas near a United Nations compound, thereby endangering the lives of UNIFIL soldiers. UNIFIL has condemned any use of its positions for launching attacks and has stressed that such actions are unacceptable.

As the conflict continues to spiral, the region remains on high alert. The potential for further destruction and loss of life looms large, emphasizing the urgent need for de-escalation and diplomatic solutions to prevent the situation from spiraling into a larger, more devastating conflict.

FAQ

What is Hezbollah?

Hezbollah is a Shiite Muslim political and military organization based in Lebanon. It was founded in the early 1980s and is supported by Iran. Hezbollah has been involved in regional conflicts and is considered a terrorist organization by several countries, including the United States and Israel.

What is UNIFIL?

UNIFIL stands for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon. It was established in 1978 to monitor the ceasefire during the Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon. Its mission is to help ensure peace and stability in southern Lebanon.

What are explosive drones and Burkan (Volcano) missiles?

Explosive drones are unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that are capable of carrying and detonating explosives. These drones can be used for surveillance as well as offensive purposes, targeting enemy positions.

Burkan (Volcano) missiles are ballistic missiles deployed by Hezbollah. They are capable of carrying hundreds of kilograms of explosives and can cause significant damage to their targets.

