Olympic Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Returns Awards, Raises Awareness for Struggling Athletes

The wrestling community in India was taken aback when superstar wrestler Vinesh Phogat made the unprecedented decision to return her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards. In a bold move, she left the prestigious accolades on the Kartavya Path pavement in New Delhi, after being stopped by the police from reaching the Prime Minister’s office.

Phogat, a renowned gold medalist in the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, expressed her dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs in the world of Indian wrestling. She believes that these prestigious awards have lost their meaning, particularly as athletes continue to face challenges and struggle to obtain justice.

Rather than providing athletes with a sense of honor and encouragement, Phogat argues that these awards have become mere symbols, devoid of any tangible impact. In a heartfelt letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she explained her decision to return the awards.

Although Phogat’s attempts to personally hand back the awards were thwarted, she left them at the Kartavya Path as a mark of her protest. The Delhi Police later retrieved the awards, emphasizing the significance of her actions.

Phogat is not alone in her discontent. Alongside fellow Olympic medalists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, she has actively voiced her grievances against the election of Sanjay Singh, a close associate of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. These three eminent wrestlers have accused Singh of sexual harassment.

Sakshi Malik further amplified the protest by announcing her retirement from wrestling following Singh’s appointment as WFI Chief. However, the Sports Ministry intervened and suspended the newly-elected panel for disregarding their own constitution, directing the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to appoint an ad-hoc panel to oversee the affairs of the sports body.

Phogat’s public letter shed light on the hypocrisy of government advertisements that speak of women’s empowerment and upliftment, contrasting the stark reality faced by athletes like herself. By returning her awards, she seeks to challenge the status quo and spark a conversation about the struggles that athletes endure even after achieving remarkable success.

This bold move by Vinesh Phogat has drawn attention to the existing flaws within the Indian wrestling community. As the ad-hoc committee takes over the management of the WFI, it remains to be seen how they will address the concerns raised by Phogat and her fellow athletes.

