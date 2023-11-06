Belgium’s Justice Minister in Hot Water After Controversial Birthday Party Incident

Belgium’s Justice Minister, Vincent Van Quickenborne, has found himself in the midst of a scandal following his recent birthday celebrations. The incident, which has been dubbed “Pipigate” by the local media, involves CCTV footage showing guests at the minister’s party urinating on an empty police van.

While Van Quickenborne maintains that he had no prior knowledge of the guests’ actions, he expressed his apologies for the controversy that ensued. Contrary to earlier reports, he denies any involvement in mocking the incident or laughing with someone while pretending to urinate. According to the minister, the footage actually captured him performing an “air guitar” solo rather than mimicking urination.

The incident has sparked outrage among opposition politicians and police unions. Video evidence indicates that three party attendees relieved themselves on the parked police vehicle, believed to be assigned to the minister’s protection detail. Some sources suggested that Van Quickenborne emerged from his home, allegedly mimicking the act of urinating while laughing with an unknown individual. However, the minister refutes these claims and has even released his own domestic security camera footage, which supposedly shows him escorting a friend out of his residence long after the accused guests had left.

Speaking before the parliament, Van Quickenborne clarified that he was not viewing any videos or images of the incident or anything else during the time in question. He insisted that he took out his phone solely to capture a selfie with a friend. In an attempt to clear his name, he shared the selfie with a Belgian news outlet. The minister recognized the seriousness of the issue and admitted to feeling ashamed that individuals he had invited to his home would engage in such behavior. He emphasized the inappropriateness of their actions, especially given the presence of the police van as part of his personal security measures.

An investigation into the incident has been launched by the public prosecutor’s office in Kortrijk. Van Quickenborne, who and his family have been under police protection following a kidnapping attempt last year, has cooperated with the investigation by urging the accused guests to come forward.

While opposition politicians and police unions have condemned the minister’s behavior and questioned his version of events, Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, who was also present at the birthday party, maintains that he did not witness any of the controversial actions.

Regardless of the outcome of the investigation, this incident serves as a reminder that public figures must maintain the highest standards of conduct, particularly when it comes to their personal associations and events.